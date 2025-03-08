Public hearing on zoning fees at Monday’s Mableton City Council work session

A public hearing on changes to the fee schedule for zoning and permitting within the city limits will be held at the Mableton City Council work session on Monday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m., Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
The supporting documents for the hearing, including the fee schedules, are available at this link.
Editors note: CivicClerk is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot of a past meeting announcement below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. Selecting it gives you the option of the agenda (text or PDF) or the entire agenda packet with supporting materials (also in text or PDF).
Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:
Agenda for the meeting
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
March 10, 2025 at 6:30 PM
City Officials
- The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
- The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
- The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
- The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
- The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
- The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
- The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- INVOCATION
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS
- Proclamation Recognizing MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Awareness Week
- PUBLIC HEARING
- Public Hearing of a Resolution Updating the Zoning and Permitting Fee Schedule and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
- AGENDA ITEMS AND DISCUSSION
- PRE REGULAR MEETING AGENDA REVIEW
- ANNOUNCEMENTS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:
- Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))
- Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))
- Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))
- Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5))
- ADJOURNMENT
Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.
