Public hearing on zoning fees at Monday’s Mableton City Council work session

A public hearing on changes to the fee schedule for zoning and permitting within the city limits will be held at the Mableton City Council work session on Monday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m., Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

The supporting documents for the hearing, including the fee schedules, are available at this link.

Editors note: CivicClerk is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot of a past meeting announcement below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. Selecting it gives you the option of the agenda (text or PDF) or the entire agenda packet with supporting materials (also in text or PDF).

Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:

Agenda for the meeting

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

March 10, 2025 at 6:30 PM

City Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE INVOCATION APPROVAL OF AGENDA PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS Proclamation Recognizing MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Awareness Week PUBLIC HEARING Public Hearing of a Resolution Updating the Zoning and Permitting Fee Schedule and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby AGENDA ITEMS AND DISCUSSION PRE REGULAR MEETING AGENDA REVIEW ANNOUNCEMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))

Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) ADJOURNMENT

Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.