Report with photos from Sweetwater Mission’s annual golf tournament

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about Sweetwater Mission’s Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser:
Sweetwater Mission very much appreciates our sponsors, players and volunteers who helped make our Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser a success. The day started off very cold and windy. However, it warmed up in the afternoon. Everybody who hung in there is a trooper. Sweetwater Mission will use the money raised to help people in need in our community. They serve over 60,000 families a year. With increasing cost of groceries, they need more donations than ever before. Please visit Sweetwater Mission’s website at Sweetwater Mission to learn more or donate to our organization.
