Gov. Kemp to speak at April Cobb Chamber event

The Cobb Chamber will host Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp as the keynote speaker for its April Marquee event, now scheduled for Tuesday, April 15, at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre. The event, originally part of the “Marquee Monday” series, has been moved to a new date and time.

Governor Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, will discuss key takeaways from the 2025 Legislative Session and provide a forecast for the remainder of the year. The event will also feature an update on economic development from SelectCobb past board Chairman Stephen Vault.

According to the news release, under Kemp’s leadership Georgia has achieved multiple economic milestones, including record job creation and investment, and has maintained its title as the “Top State for Business” for 11 consecutive years.

Doors open at 10 a.m., with the program beginning at 10:45 a.m.. Registration is open until April 10, with tickets priced at $50 for Cobb Chamber members and $75 for non-members. Attendees can register here.

Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for up to two hours free, with additional options listed in the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. Security screening will be required at check-in.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

