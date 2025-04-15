Book Worm Book Fest Returns to Powder Springs for Weeklong Literary Celebration

[Photo above: L-R Denny Brice, Eliza Knight. Photos provided by Cobb County Public Library]

According to a press release from the Cobb County Public Library, the 2025 Book Worm Book Fest is set to return to downtown Powder Springs from Monday, April 28, through Saturday, May 3, bringing a full week of literary-themed events for readers of all ages. Hosted by The Book Worm Bookstore in partnership with the City of Powder Springs and Cobb County Public Library, the annual festival aims to promote community connection through a shared love of books.

The highlight of the week is the all-day festival on Saturday, May 3 at Thurman Springs Park, which will feature author panels, a keynote speaker, and family-friendly attractions. The day begins with a Character Parade at 9:30 a.m., featuring popular children’s book characters Dog Man and Elephant and Piggie. The festival officially opens at 10 a.m., followed by a poem reading by poet Tony Keith Jr. Programming will run throughout the day until 5:30 p.m., including panel discussions, book signings, and the keynote address.

This year’s keynote speaker is Breanna J. McDaniel, a best-selling children’s author and illustrator. McDaniel’s debut picture book Hands Up! was named a Georgia Center for the Book “Books All Young Georgians Should Read” selection. Her most recent title, Go Forth and Tell: The Life of Augusta Baker, Librarian and Master Storyteller, earned her the 2025 Ezra Jack Keats Writer Award.

One of the festival’s cornerstone events is the “One Book, One City” program, which encourages Powder Springs residents to read the same book ahead of the festival. This year’s selection is Can’t We Be Friends: A Novel of Ella Fitzgerald and Marilyn Monroe by Denny S. Bryce and Eliza Knight. The authors will host a discussion and book signing at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Thurman Springs Amphitheater.

In addition to the panels and readings, the festival will feature food trucks, vendors, a kids carnival-themed area, crafts at the Cobb Library booth, and activities coordinated by Cobb Collaborative.

Author panels will include discussions on children’s, middle grade, young adult, and adult fiction, as well as the Mayor’s Reading Club and a special session on the role of independent bookstores.

Confirmed author panelists include Kelly Young Silverman, Vanessa Riley, Tanisia Moore, Andy Runton, Natalie Lloyd, Katrina Moore, Lauren Agra Deedy, Ellery Adams, Valarie Burns, Lynn Cahoon, Traci Hall, Lee Hollis, Molly MacRae, Allie Pleiter, Chris Negron, and James Riley.

The independent bookstore panel will include owners from Brave + Kind Bookshop, Read It Again Bookstore, A Small Place Bookshop, and All Things Inspiration Giftique.

The lead-up to the main festival day includes events hosted throughout the week:

Monday, April 28 at 6 p.m. : Evening at the Library – One Book One City book discussion at Powder Springs Library.

: Evening at the Library – One Book One City book discussion at Powder Springs Library. Tuesday, April 29 at 4 p.m. : Alice in Wonderland Celebration – a themed tea party with crafts at Powder Springs Library.

: Alice in Wonderland Celebration – a themed tea party with crafts at Powder Springs Library. Wednesday, April 30 at 4 p.m. : Storytime with the Cobb Library Bookmobile, featuring Karen Good Marable, author of Yaya and the Sea. Location to be announced.

: Storytime with the Cobb Library Bookmobile, featuring Karen Good Marable, author of Yaya and the Sea. Location to be announced. Thursday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m. : Open Mic Night with poet Tony Keith Jr., held next to The Book Worm Bookstore at 4460 Marietta St.

: Open Mic Night with poet Tony Keith Jr., held next to The Book Worm Bookstore at 4460 Marietta St. Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m.: Jazz Music and Marilyn Monroe Film Screening at Thurman Springs Park, featuring live music by local musicians.

More information, including the full schedule and author lineup, is available at www.thebookwormbookfest.com.