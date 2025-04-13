Cobb Chamber announces its Top 25 Small Businesses for 2025

The Cobb Chamber has announced its 2025 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year, continuing a tradition that began in 1982 to recognize companies contributing significantly to the local economy and community. The annual program honors small businesses that exemplify success, innovation and community engagement in Cobb County.

“Cobb County is home to some of Georgia’s most successful small businesses,” the Chamber wrote in its press release. “As a pro-business advocacy and economic development organization, the Cobb Chamber is committed to exceeding the needs of small business owners and helping them to be successful.”

The 2025 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year are:

1885 Grill

41 South Creative

AED Brands

DynamiX Web Design

Eclipse Networks

FruiTea Bubbles Cafe

Gaston Street Eats Co.

Gillis Law Firm, LLC

GreenMellen

HR Knowledge Source

Initiating Protection Law Group

Johnson & Alday

Manay CPA

Mills Specialty Metals

Modo Modo Agency

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Peachtree Hearing

Perfect Image

Proda Technology

Southeastern Computer Associates

Summit Heating and Air

Sundial Pools LLC

The Butcher on Whitlock

The Music Studio Atlanta

Wasserman Talent Solutions

In addition to the Top 25, several businesses received special recognition:

Business to Watch: The Alley Stage

The Alley Stage Women-Owned Business of the Year: The Music Studio Atlanta

The Music Studio Atlanta Minority-Owned Business of the Year: FruiTea Bubbles Cafe

FruiTea Bubbles Cafe Veteran-Owned Business of the Year: Essayon Construction Group

Essayon Construction Group Community Service of Excellence: Crane Elder Law Firm, LLC

The Small Business of the Year will be announced on May 12 during the Marquee Monday Small Business of the Year awards luncheon at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.

The event is presented by Superior Plumbing and Superior Cooling & Heating.

Winners are selected through a comprehensive process involving applications and site visits by a panel of external judges. The luncheon will also celebrate new inductees into the Small Business Hall of Fame. Yalo, the 2024 Small Business of the Year, will be inducted this year.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

