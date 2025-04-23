Fire damages multiple units in Cobb condo complex

Fire damaged multiple units at a Cobb County condo complex early Tuesday.

The blaze broke out at the Vinings View Condominiums at 77 Pines Court around 4:30 a.m., said Cobb Fire Department spokesman Stephen Bennett in an e-mail.

Arriving crews found flames shooting from the building and that residents were evacuating themselves. Firefighters attacked the blaze and had it under control by about 4:50. A search of individual units turned up no one else inside.

Bennett says that three residences were damaged by fire, and six more had smoke and water damage. The number of people displaced wasn’t available.

The fire started on the backside exterior of the building, but the cause is unknown and is under investigation.

Bennett says no residents or firefighters were transported to the hospital as a result of the fire. There was one report that a resident may have suffered a minor injury jumping off a balcony, but Bennett said he had no information on that.

Ten Cobb Fire units responded to the blaze.