Flock Safety opens drone manufacturing facility in Smyrna

Flock Safety, probably best known in Cobb County as the manufacturer of Automatic License Plate Readers, has opened a facility in Smyrna to manufacture drones described as part of a “Drone as First Responder system.”

The $10 million facility is 97,000 square feet, and according to the company, will ultimately employ an estimated 210 people. The plant is expected to be fully staffed within three years.

According to a news release on the Cobb County website:

Flock Safety was founded in Georgia in 2017, and the company currently supports more than 250 jobs in the state. Over 300 law enforcement agencies and 100 businesses in Georgia have deployed Flock Safety’s technology to solve and reduce crime. Flock Safety launched its Drone as First Responder system last year upon the acquisition of Aerodome, a leader in rapid response drones for public safety.

An October 2024 article on the TechCrunch website states that Aerodome was founded by Rahul Sidhu, a former police officer, and Flock Safety purchased the company for over $300 million. TechCrunch gave as its source for the purchase price “sources in the venture world.”

Governor Brian Kemp, who was present for a ribbon-cutting at the facility, stated in an April 2 press release, “In Georgia, we foster a business environment where innovative companies can get off the ground and grow into leaders in their industry while operating in safe communities.”

“Flock Safety is a great example of the success that approach has created, and we’re proud to celebrate this milestone with them. We look forward to many years of partnership with Flock Safety in their efforts to help keep Georgians safe,” he continued in the press release.

“We feel fortunate to have our roots in Georgia, the state that is undisputedly the leader in the American aerospace industry, and are proud to invest further by creating hundreds of advanced manufacturing and aviation jobs locally,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety, quoted in the governor’s press release. “Drone as First Responder technology stands to transform emergency response, and these made-in-America, NDAA-compliant drones will have a transformative impact on the local communities we aim to serve.”

The press release reported that the opening ceremony for the facility included Governor Kemp and First Lady, Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley, Flock Safety Chief People Officer Paige Todd, Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton, Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce CEO Katie Kirkpatrick, and outgoing Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer.

“Smyrna’s convenient location and diverse talent pool make the city an ideal environment for corporate innovation opportunities,” said Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton, quoted in the governor’s press release. “We appreciate Flock’s confidence in Smyrna and welcome them to our community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Flock Safety to Cobb County,” said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Cobb County Board of Commissioners, quoted in the governor’s press release. “We have been early partners with Flock Safety by deploying their public safety technology, and I am happy to see this relationship evolve in our community, with its ready workforce and a business environment supportive of their commitment to innovation in public safety technology. We are certain the dynamic energy of Cobb’s business climate and quality of life for residents will add to Flock Safety’s success.”

“Flock Safety’s expansion is yet another Georgia business success story. This growth in Cobb County shows why companies that start here stay, put down roots, and keep thriving,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, quoted in the press release. “With our unmatched talent, innovation, and pro-business environment, the expansion strengthens Flock Safety’s ability to leverage technology to make our communities safer.”

According to the Flock Safety website, hiring has begun for the facility, and job openings can be viewed at this link.