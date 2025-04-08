Overnight frost advisory as cooler weather moves into metro Atlanta

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Cobb County and other parts of the region beginning at 2 a.m. Wednesday, April 9, and lasting through 10 a.m. of that morning.

What is in the alert?

The statement gives the following details:

..FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY… * WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, South Fulton, Coweta, Harris, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, and Troup Counties. * WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

What counties are included?

The following counties are included in the alert:

Cobb, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Harris, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”