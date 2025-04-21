Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 11 to April 17

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

GREEN LOTUS

1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 390 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8525

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001685

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025

RUSSELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3920 S HURT RD SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1495C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025

FLOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL

4803 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1476C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025

!!POSITANO PIZZA NAPOLETANA

4409 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006245

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025

ROSATIS PIZZA

2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006571

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025

HYATT HOUSE ATLANTA COBB GALLERIA – FOOD

3595 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002263

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

CHINA MOON RESTAURANT

2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 220 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000027

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

1215 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2305

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD

4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-262C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

PARADISE GRILLE

3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 165 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3097

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12560

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

JASON’S DELI

945 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4531

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000738

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

ACWORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4220 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7251

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

CAMPBELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

3295 ATLANTA RD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4778

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

MURRAY F. BARBER MIDDLE SCHOOL

4222 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12802

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

MICAH-ANGELOS PIZZA

380 SESSIONS ST MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006364

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

BOWL LAB

3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 1110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4187

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006778

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN

186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006889

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN

186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006890

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN – MOBILE

186 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006891

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

A TASTY TOUCH

2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3355

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17050

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-209C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

DELMAR GARDENS OF SMYRNA – FOOD

404 KING SPRINGS VILLAGE PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-1941

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

HOLLYDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2901 BAY BERRY DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5605

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1481

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

HILLGROVE HIGH SCHOOL

4165 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13615

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

VATICA INDIAN CUISINE

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003736

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

BELLAS KITCHEN & BAR AT THE MAYAN

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 11B MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004488

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

SUSAN TODD PEARSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

240 BARBER RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3925

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004595

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

COBB HORIZON HIGH SCHOOL

1765 THE EXCHANGE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2025

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004768

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE AND MARGARITA BAR

2501 COBB PLACE LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4933

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005133

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

CHICAGO’S RESTAURANT

4401 SHALLOWFORD RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005663

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

BIRDIE’S WINGS

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 220 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006221

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

!!7 TEQUILAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

115 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006759

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-1165

2535 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2661

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000959

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL-DEVIL ROCK CAFE

1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000314

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

OSBORNE HIGH SCHOOL

2451 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1490C

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

AWTREY JR. HIGH SCHOOL

3601 NOWLIN RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-41

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

BAKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2361 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-878C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL

1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7454

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

AZALEA MANOR PERSONAL CARE HOME

557 WATERMAN ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2009

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002833

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

YOGLI MOGLI

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1697

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004423

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

A TASTE OF ASIA

2667 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4556

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004705

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

COBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FNS FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE

3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006615

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

MCDONALDS

1855 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4518

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006773

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

WINGSPACE, THE

5240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7180

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006823

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

REID’S DELI

1338 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002003

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT-TOWN CENTER

2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE D KENNESAW, GA 30144-6800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21433

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

BURGER KING #13623

1675 GAYLOR ST SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000852

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

MCDONALD’S #2848

4415 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6424

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003356

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

US DELI

873 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 300 MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003575

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

AMERICAN DELI