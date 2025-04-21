Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 11 to April 17

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
GREEN LOTUS
- 1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 390 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8525
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001685
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025
RUSSELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3920 S HURT RD SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1495C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025
FLOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4803 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1476C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025
!!POSITANO PIZZA NAPOLETANA
- 4409 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006245
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025
ROSATIS PIZZA
- 2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006571
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025
HYATT HOUSE ATLANTA COBB GALLERIA – FOOD
- 3595 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002263
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
CHINA MOON RESTAURANT
- 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 220 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000027
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 1215 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2305
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD
- 4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-262C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
PARADISE GRILLE
- 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 165 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3097
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12560
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
JASON’S DELI
- 945 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4531
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000738
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
ACWORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4220 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7251
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
CAMPBELL MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3295 ATLANTA RD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4778
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
MURRAY F. BARBER MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4222 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
MICAH-ANGELOS PIZZA
- 380 SESSIONS ST MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006364
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
BOWL LAB
- 3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 1110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4187
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006778
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN
- 186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006889
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN
- 186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006890
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN – MOBILE
- 186 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006891
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025
A TASTY TOUCH
- 2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3355
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17050
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL
- 2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-209C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
DELMAR GARDENS OF SMYRNA – FOOD
- 404 KING SPRINGS VILLAGE PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-1941
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
HOLLYDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2901 BAY BERRY DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5605
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1481
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
HILLGROVE HIGH SCHOOL
- 4165 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13615
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
VATICA INDIAN CUISINE
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003736
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
BELLAS KITCHEN & BAR AT THE MAYAN
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 11B MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004488
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
SUSAN TODD PEARSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 240 BARBER RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3925
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004595
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
COBB HORIZON HIGH SCHOOL
- 1765 THE EXCHANGE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2025
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004768
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE AND MARGARITA BAR
- 2501 COBB PLACE LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4933
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005133
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
CHICAGO’S RESTAURANT
- 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005663
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
BIRDIE’S WINGS
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 220 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006221
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
!!7 TEQUILAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 115 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006759
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025
STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-1165
- 2535 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2661
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000959
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL-DEVIL ROCK CAFE
- 1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000314
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
OSBORNE HIGH SCHOOL
- 2451 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1490C
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
AWTREY JR. HIGH SCHOOL
- 3601 NOWLIN RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-41
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
BAKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2361 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-878C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL
- 1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7454
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
AZALEA MANOR PERSONAL CARE HOME
- 557 WATERMAN ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2009
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002833
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
YOGLI MOGLI
- 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1697
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004423
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
A TASTE OF ASIA
- 2667 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4556
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004705
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
COBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FNS FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE
- 3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006615
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
MCDONALDS
- 1855 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4518
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006773
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
WINGSPACE, THE
- 5240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7180
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006823
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025
REID’S DELI
- 1338 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002003
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025
J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT-TOWN CENTER
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE D KENNESAW, GA 30144-6800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21433
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025
BURGER KING #13623
- 1675 GAYLOR ST SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000852
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025
MCDONALD’S #2848
- 4415 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6424
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003356
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025
US DELI
- 873 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 300 MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003575
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025
AMERICAN DELI
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST STE 360 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6731
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004517
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025
