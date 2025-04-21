Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 11 to April 17

TOPICS:
Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 21, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

GREEN LOTUS

  • 1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 390 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8525
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001685
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025

RUSSELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 3920 S HURT RD SMYRNA, GA 30082
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1495C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025

FLOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 4803 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1476C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025

!!POSITANO PIZZA NAPOLETANA

  • 4409 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006245
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025

ROSATIS PIZZA

  • 2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7508
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006571
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2025

HYATT HOUSE ATLANTA COBB GALLERIA – FOOD

  • 3595 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6082
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002263
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

CHINA MOON RESTAURANT

  • 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 220 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000027
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

  • 1215 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3900
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2305
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD

  • 4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-262C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

PARADISE GRILLE

  • 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 165 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3097
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-12560
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

JASON’S DELI

  • 945 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4531
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000738
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

ACWORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 4220 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-7251
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

CAMPBELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 3295 ATLANTA RD SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4778
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

MURRAY F. BARBER MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 4222 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-12802
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

MICAH-ANGELOS PIZZA

  • 380 SESSIONS ST MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006364
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

BOWL LAB

  • 3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 1110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4187
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006778
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN

  • 186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006889
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN

  • 186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006890
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

SANCHEZ PAPAS & CORN – MOBILE

  • 186 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006891
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2025

A TASTY TOUCH

  • 2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3355
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17050
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

  • 2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-209C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

DELMAR GARDENS OF SMYRNA – FOOD

  • 404 KING SPRINGS VILLAGE PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30082
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-1941
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

HOLLYDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 2901 BAY BERRY DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5605
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1481
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

HILLGROVE HIGH SCHOOL

  • 4165 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13615
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

VATICA INDIAN CUISINE

  • 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003736
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

BELLAS KITCHEN & BAR AT THE MAYAN

  • 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 11B MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004488
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

SUSAN TODD PEARSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 240 BARBER RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3925
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004595
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

COBB HORIZON HIGH SCHOOL

  • 1765 THE EXCHANGE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2025
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004768
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE AND MARGARITA BAR

  • 2501 COBB PLACE LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4933
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005133
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

CHICAGO’S RESTAURANT

  • 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005663
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

BIRDIE’S WINGS

  • 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 220 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006221
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

!!7 TEQUILAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • 115 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006759
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2025

STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-1165

  • 2535 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2661
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000959
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL-DEVIL ROCK CAFE

  • 1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000314
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

OSBORNE HIGH SCHOOL

  • 2451 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1490C
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

AWTREY JR. HIGH SCHOOL

  • 3601 NOWLIN RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-41
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

BAKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 2361 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3602
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-878C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL

  • 1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-7454
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

AZALEA MANOR PERSONAL CARE HOME

  • 557 WATERMAN ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2009
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002833
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

YOGLI MOGLI

  • 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1697
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004423
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

A TASTE OF ASIA

  • 2667 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4556
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004705
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

COBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FNS FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE

  • 3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006615
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

MCDONALDS

  • 1855 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4518
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006773
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

WINGSPACE, THE

  • 5240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7180
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006823
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2025

REID’S DELI

  • 1338 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002003
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT-TOWN CENTER

  • 2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE D KENNESAW, GA 30144-6800
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-21433
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

BURGER KING #13623

  • 1675 GAYLOR ST SMYRNA, GA 30082
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000852
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

MCDONALD’S #2848

  • 4415 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6424
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003356
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

US DELI

  • 873 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 300 MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003575
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

AMERICAN DELI

  • 3895 CHEROKEE ST STE 360 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6731
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004517
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2025

