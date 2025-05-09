Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Friday, May 9, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, May 9, 2025, with a high near 79 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that will remain possible in east central Georgia through 8 a.m this morning. The storms could produce dime to quarter size hail and wind gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers between 8 a.m and 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-04-01 78 46 62 2.5 0 2025-04-02 84 64 74 14.3 0 2025-04-03 84 67 75.5 15.6 0 2025-04-04 87 66 76.5 16.3 T 2025-04-05 87 67 77 16.6 0 2025-04-06 74 62 68 7.3 1.9 2025-04-07 68 48 58 -2.9 1 2025-04-08 65 44 54.5 -6.7 0 2025-04-09 68 42 55 -6.4 0 2025-04-10 77 49 63 1.3 0.31 2025-04-11 68 50 59 -2.9 0.01 2025-04-12 66 43 54.5 -7.7 0 2025-04-13 73 42 57.5 -5 0 2025-04-14 84 56 70 7.3 0 2025-04-15 73 53 63 0 0 2025-04-16 73 47 60 -3.2 0 2025-04-17 78 51 64.5 1 0 2025-04-18 84 54 69 5.2 0 2025-04-19 86 60 73 9 0 2025-04-20 83 65 74 9.7 0 2025-04-21 83 62 72.5 7.9 0 2025-04-22 75 66 70.5 5.7 0.01 2025-04-23 81 64 72.5 7.4 0.03 2025-04-24 79 63 71 5.6 0.07 2025-04-25 83 65 74 8.4 0.75 2025-04-26 81 63 72 6.1 0 2025-04-27 83 62 72.5 6.3 0 2025-04-28 79 63 71 4.6 0 2025-04-29 82 63 72.5 5.8 0 2025-04-30 85 65 75 8 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”