Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, May 25, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 25, 2025, with a high near 83 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are possible this afternoon continuing into the overnight hours tonight. Some thunderstorms could become strong to severe and produce strong wind gusts, hail up to the size of quarters, and locally heavy rainfall this evening and tonight.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Memorial Day

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-04-01 78 46 62 2.5 0 2025-04-02 84 64 74 14.3 0 2025-04-03 84 67 75.5 15.6 0 2025-04-04 87 66 76.5 16.3 T 2025-04-05 87 67 77 16.6 0 2025-04-06 74 62 68 7.3 1.9 2025-04-07 68 48 58 -2.9 1 2025-04-08 65 44 54.5 -6.7 0 2025-04-09 68 42 55 -6.4 0 2025-04-10 77 49 63 1.3 0.31 2025-04-11 68 50 59 -2.9 0.01 2025-04-12 66 43 54.5 -7.7 0 2025-04-13 73 42 57.5 -5 0 2025-04-14 84 56 70 7.3 0 2025-04-15 73 53 63 0 0 2025-04-16 73 47 60 -3.2 0 2025-04-17 78 51 64.5 1 0 2025-04-18 84 54 69 5.2 0 2025-04-19 86 60 73 9 0 2025-04-20 83 65 74 9.7 0 2025-04-21 83 62 72.5 7.9 0 2025-04-22 75 66 70.5 5.7 0.01 2025-04-23 81 64 72.5 7.4 0.03 2025-04-24 79 63 71 5.6 0.07 2025-04-25 83 65 74 8.4 0.75 2025-04-26 81 63 72 6.1 0 2025-04-27 83 62 72.5 6.3 0 2025-04-28 79 63 71 4.6 0 2025-04-29 82 63 72.5 5.8 0 2025-04-30 85 65 75 8 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”