Cobb posts notice of cybersecurity event, phone number for call center

Cobb County posted two notices, one announcement posted yesterday about a cybersecurity event the county has been monitoring since early May, and the other about a call center the county has set up to inquire about the implications of the intrusion. The call center number is 855-260-8394:

Notice of an intrusion

The county posted the following notice yesterday (we’ve printed the notice verbatim):

Notice of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners Cyber Security Event

May 23, 2025

Notice of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners Cyber Security Event

Published on www.cobbcounty.org

Cobb County Board of Commissioners (“Cobb County”) is providing notice of an event that may affect the security of certain data Cobb County received from individuals we have served or employed. This notice provides information about the event, Cobb County’s response to date, and the resources available to individuals to help protect their information from possible misuse, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? Cobb County became aware of unusual activity on certain systems in its network and promptly began an investigation. The investigation determined that between March 6, 2025, and March 21, 2025, files were accessed and copied from a limited number of Cobb County systems by an unauthorized actor.

What Information Was Involved? In general, Cobb County systems may have stored information relating to its employees and the people served. The types of personally identifiable information stored includes, among other things, name, Social Security number, driver’s license number/state identification card number, and financial account information. This information may have been present in an impacted system at the time of the event.

What We Are Doing. Cobb County takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information very seriously.Cobb County has security measures in place to protect information in its care. Cobb County responded to this event promptly by taking proactive measures to secure its systems and commenced a comprehensive investigation. Cobb County is also evaluating its policies, procedures, and technical security measures and implementing additional safeguards to further secure the information in the systems. Additionally, this event was reported to law enforcement.

What You Can Do. Cobb County encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements and monitoring their free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Suspicious activity should be promptly reported to relevant parties including banking and/or financial institutions. Additional information and resources may be found below in the Steps You Can Take to Protect Personal Information.

For More Information. For questions on this notice, you may write to Cobb County at 100 Cherokee Street, Suite 350, Marietta, GA 30090. You may also contact our dedicated assistance line at 855-260-8394 between 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Eastern time, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

————-

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know if Cobb County is doing everything it can to resolve this situation?

Cobb County assures you that considerable resources are being expended to address this matter quickly and it is investigating this matter with great vigor. To support its internal team, Cobb County worked with third-party specialists who have extensive experience in this area. Cobb County is confident it is addressing this situation in a deliberate and thoughtful way, with the full understanding of its obligations under the law. The proper federal and state officials have been informed and Cobb County will cooperate with them on any investigation they undertake.

I have not received a letter, does this mean I am not impacted by the event?

Cobb County has mailed notices to individuals whose personally identifiable information is known to be impacted by this event. However, Cobb County is making individuals aware that there may have been additional personally identifiable information present in the involved systems at the time of the event, and as such, Cobb County is providing resources to help protect information in general in this website notice and is also providing additional support through the call center. If Cobb County determines that your information is specifically impacted, Cobb County will notify you consistent with its legal obligations.

Does this mean I am a victim of identity theft or identity fraud?

Notification of this event does not mean you are the victim of identity theft or fraud. At this time, there is no indication that anyone’s information has been subject to actual or attempted misuse in connection with this event.

Steps You Can Take To Protect Personal Information

Monitor Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Consumers may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of their credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended “fraud alert” on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer’s credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer’s credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer’s identity before extending new credit. If consumers are the victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should consumers wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a “credit freeze” on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer’s express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a consumer’s name without consent. However, consumers should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application they make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, consumers cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on their credit report. To request a credit freeze, individuals may need to provide some or all of the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver’s license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if they are a victim of identity theft.

Should consumers wish to place a credit freeze or fraud alert, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/data-breach-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-799-5355 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

As a best practice, consumers should change all passwords to their personal accounts on a regular basis, use strong passwords, and refrain from using the same password for multiple accounts. Consumers may further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect their personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General.The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Consumers can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Consumers have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, consumers will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and the Attorney General at:

Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division:

Consumer Complaints: (404) 651-8600

Toll-free in Georgia: (800) 869-1123

Other Issues: (404) 458-3800

40 Capitol Square, SW

Atlanta, GA 30334 US

Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.