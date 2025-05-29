Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, May 29, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with a high near 75 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected across the area with isolated severe storms possible across east central GA this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, small hail, periods of heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be the primary threats Today.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers before 11 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 a.m and 4 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-04-01 78 46 62 2.5 0 2025-04-02 84 64 74 14.3 0 2025-04-03 84 67 75.5 15.6 0 2025-04-04 87 66 76.5 16.3 T 2025-04-05 87 67 77 16.6 0 2025-04-06 74 62 68 7.3 1.9 2025-04-07 68 48 58 -2.9 1 2025-04-08 65 44 54.5 -6.7 0 2025-04-09 68 42 55 -6.4 0 2025-04-10 77 49 63 1.3 0.31 2025-04-11 68 50 59 -2.9 0.01 2025-04-12 66 43 54.5 -7.7 0 2025-04-13 73 42 57.5 -5 0 2025-04-14 84 56 70 7.3 0 2025-04-15 73 53 63 0 0 2025-04-16 73 47 60 -3.2 0 2025-04-17 78 51 64.5 1 0 2025-04-18 84 54 69 5.2 0 2025-04-19 86 60 73 9 0 2025-04-20 83 65 74 9.7 0 2025-04-21 83 62 72.5 7.9 0 2025-04-22 75 66 70.5 5.7 0.01 2025-04-23 81 64 72.5 7.4 0.03 2025-04-24 79 63 71 5.6 0.07 2025-04-25 83 65 74 8.4 0.75 2025-04-26 81 63 72 6.1 0 2025-04-27 83 62 72.5 6.3 0 2025-04-28 79 63 71 4.6 0 2025-04-29 82 63 72.5 5.8 0 2025-04-30 85 65 75 8 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”