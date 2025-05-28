Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, with a high near 81 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 64 degrees.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m and 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then showers likely between 11 p.m and 2 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-04-01 78 46 62 2.5 0 2025-04-02 84 64 74 14.3 0 2025-04-03 84 67 75.5 15.6 0 2025-04-04 87 66 76.5 16.3 T 2025-04-05 87 67 77 16.6 0 2025-04-06 74 62 68 7.3 1.9 2025-04-07 68 48 58 -2.9 1 2025-04-08 65 44 54.5 -6.7 0 2025-04-09 68 42 55 -6.4 0 2025-04-10 77 49 63 1.3 0.31 2025-04-11 68 50 59 -2.9 0.01 2025-04-12 66 43 54.5 -7.7 0 2025-04-13 73 42 57.5 -5 0 2025-04-14 84 56 70 7.3 0 2025-04-15 73 53 63 0 0 2025-04-16 73 47 60 -3.2 0 2025-04-17 78 51 64.5 1 0 2025-04-18 84 54 69 5.2 0 2025-04-19 86 60 73 9 0 2025-04-20 83 65 74 9.7 0 2025-04-21 83 62 72.5 7.9 0 2025-04-22 75 66 70.5 5.7 0.01 2025-04-23 81 64 72.5 7.4 0.03 2025-04-24 79 63 71 5.6 0.07 2025-04-25 83 65 74 8.4 0.75 2025-04-26 81 63 72 6.1 0 2025-04-27 83 62 72.5 6.3 0 2025-04-28 79 63 71 4.6 0 2025-04-29 82 63 72.5 5.8 0 2025-04-30 85 65 75 8 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”