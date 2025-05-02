Cobb releases list of summer concerts across the county

Cobb County posted a wide selection of summer concerts across the county, from Acworth to Mableton. In addition the list includes Juneteenth celebrations.

Here is the list, copied verbatim from the county’s website:

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. (Schedule as of April 23)

Wine Down Wednesdays – FREE Lawn or Terrace seating, or $20 for table seating. Reservations mandatory. Get tickets here.

May 14 – Wine Down Wednesday with Jacqie Rivera and the COT Band, 7 p.m., Doors open at 6 p.m. FREE Lawn or Terrace seating, or $20 for table seating.

– Wine Down Wednesday with Jacqie Rivera and the COT Band, 7 p.m., Doors open at 6 p.m. FREE Lawn or Terrace seating, or $20 for table seating. June 11 – Soul

– Soul July 9 – Rock

– Rock Aug. 13 – Pop

– Pop Sept. 10 – R&B

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton concerts – Tickets, venue, and event details here or at the box office, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton.

May 11 – Mother’s Day Throwback R&B Concert, 6 p.m.

– Mother’s Day Throwback R&B Concert, 6 p.m. May 17 – An Evening of Jazz: Brian Culbertson with guest Marcus Anderson, 7 p.m.

– An Evening of Jazz: Brian Culbertson with guest Marcus Anderson, 7 p.m. May 24 – An Evening with Lalah Hathaway & Kenny Lattimore & Mike Phillips, 7 p.m.

– An Evening with Lalah Hathaway & Kenny Lattimore & Mike Phillips, 7 p.m. May 25 – An Evening of Funk: Midnight Star, Confunkshun, and Rose Royce, 7 p.m.

– An Evening of Funk: Midnight Star, Confunkshun, and Rose Royce, 7 p.m. June 7 – An Evening with The Isley Brothers and guest After 7, 7 p.m.

– An Evening with The Isley Brothers and guest After 7, 7 p.m. June 14 – An Evening of R&B: Jeffrey Osborne and The Whispers

– An Evening of R&B: Jeffrey Osborne and The Whispers July 5 – An Evening of Funk: Morris Day & The Time, SOS Band, and Lakeside, 7 p.m.

– An Evening of Funk: Morris Day & The Time, SOS Band, and Lakeside, 7 p.m. July 12 – An Evening with Will Downing and guests Najee & Ken Ford, 7 p.m.

– An Evening with Will Downing and guests Najee & Ken Ford, 7 p.m. July 19 – An Evening of Soul: Raheem Devaughn, Eric Roberson, and Tweet, 7 p.m.

– An Evening of Soul: Raheem Devaughn, Eric Roberson, and Tweet, 7 p.m. Aug. 2 – An Evening of Jazz: Jonathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun, 7 p.m.

– An Evening of Jazz: Jonathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun, 7 p.m. Aug. 15 – Southern Soul Rising Stars Festival, 8 p.m.

– Southern Soul Rising Stars Festival, 8 p.m. Aug. 30 – Scarface, 8Ball&MJG, Too Short, YoungBloodz, Devin The Dude, MC Eiht, 7 p.m.

– Scarface, 8Ball&MJG, Too Short, YoungBloodz, Devin The Dude, MC Eiht, 7 p.m. Aug. 31 – Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, 7 p.m.

– Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, 7 p.m. Sept. 13 – Joe and Dru Hill, 7 p.m.

– Joe and Dru Hill, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 – Musiq Soulchild, Leela James, Aneesa Strings, 7 p.m.

– Musiq Soulchild, Leela James, Aneesa Strings, 7 p.m. Sept. 27 – An Evening with Robert Glasper and Marsha Ambrosius

Acworth, Live at Logan Farm park,

April 26, 5 – 10 p.m.

Acworth, Juneteenth,

June 21 Concert on the Green at Logan Farm Park, Acworth, 5 p.m. – opens, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Bogey and the Viceroy

Kennesaw, Amphitheater at Depot Park

Free general seating. Reserved seating available.

May 3 – Shot Thru the Heart: The Bon Jovi Experience

– Shot Thru the Heart: The Bon Jovi Experience June 14 – Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band

– Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band Sept. 20 – Yacht Rock Schooner

Marietta, Glover Park Concert Series

On the last Friday night, April through September in Glover Park on the Marietta Square. Free. Tables are available for a fee.

April 25 – The Bourbon Brothers / Tribute to the Rat Pack

– The Bourbon Brothers / Tribute to the Rat Pack May 30 – Canyonland / The Music of Laurel Canyon

– Canyonland / The Music of Laurel Canyon June 27 – Smokey Jones and the Three Dollar Pistols / Classic and Outlaw Country

– Smokey Jones and the Three Dollar Pistols / Classic and Outlaw Country July 25 – The Stranger / Tribute to Billy Joel

– The Stranger / Tribute to Billy Joel Aug. 22 – Soul Carter / Funk and Soul

– Soul Carter / Funk and Soul Sept. 26 – Davis and the Love / Variety Pop Hits

Smyrna, Blanket Concert Series

Relax and enjoy live, free music at the Blanket Concert Series, where music meets comfort!

All concerts will be 6:30pm – 8:30pm with no registration required. Just bring a blanket and enjoy the music.

May 31 – Yes MA’AM Family Band

– Yes MA’AM Family Band June 19 – Village Green Park – Rita Graham

– Village Green Park – Rita Graham Oct. 18 – Blue Velvet Atlanta

The Battery, Atlanta – Jazz on the Green

Sit back and chill for 1-hour performances by the Allatoonah High School Jazz Band takes the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Free parking for 2 hours in Red, Purple, or Green decks.

6 p.m. April 24, 25

4 p.m. April 26

6 p.m. May 1

5:15 p.m. May 16

April 30 – 6:30 – 8:30 pm Listen to the Hillgrove High School Band.

Juneteenth