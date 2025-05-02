Cobb releases list of summer concerts across the county

Cobb County posted a wide selection of summer concerts across the county, from Acworth to Mableton. In addition the list includes Juneteenth celebrations.
Here is the list, copied verbatim from the county’s website:
Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. (Schedule as of April 23)
Wine Down Wednesdays – FREE Lawn or Terrace seating, or $20 for table seating. Reservations mandatory. Get tickets here.
- May 14 – Wine Down Wednesday with Jacqie Rivera and the COT Band, 7 p.m., Doors open at 6 p.m. FREE Lawn or Terrace seating, or $20 for table seating.
- June 11 – Soul
- July 9 – Rock
- Aug. 13 – Pop
- Sept. 10 – R&B
Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton concerts – Tickets, venue, and event details here or at the box office, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton.
- May 11 – Mother’s Day Throwback R&B Concert, 6 p.m.
- May 17 – An Evening of Jazz: Brian Culbertson with guest Marcus Anderson, 7 p.m.
- May 24 – An Evening with Lalah Hathaway & Kenny Lattimore & Mike Phillips, 7 p.m.
- May 25 – An Evening of Funk: Midnight Star, Confunkshun, and Rose Royce, 7 p.m.
- June 7 – An Evening with The Isley Brothers and guest After 7, 7 p.m.
- June 14 – An Evening of R&B: Jeffrey Osborne and The Whispers
- July 5 – An Evening of Funk: Morris Day & The Time, SOS Band, and Lakeside, 7 p.m.
- July 12 – An Evening with Will Downing and guests Najee & Ken Ford, 7 p.m.
- July 19 – An Evening of Soul: Raheem Devaughn, Eric Roberson, and Tweet, 7 p.m.
- Aug. 2 – An Evening of Jazz: Jonathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun, 7 p.m.
- Aug. 15 – Southern Soul Rising Stars Festival, 8 p.m.
- Aug. 30 – Scarface, 8Ball&MJG, Too Short, YoungBloodz, Devin The Dude, MC Eiht, 7 p.m.
- Aug. 31 – Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, 7 p.m.
- Sept. 13 – Joe and Dru Hill, 7 p.m.
- Sept. 20 – Musiq Soulchild, Leela James, Aneesa Strings, 7 p.m.
- Sept. 27 – An Evening with Robert Glasper and Marsha Ambrosius
Acworth, Live at Logan Farm park,
April 26, 5 – 10 p.m.
Acworth, Juneteenth,
June 21 Concert on the Green at Logan Farm Park, Acworth, 5 p.m. – opens, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Bogey and the Viceroy
Kennesaw, Amphitheater at Depot Park
Free general seating. Reserved seating available.
- May 3 – Shot Thru the Heart: The Bon Jovi Experience
- June 14 – Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band
- Sept. 20 – Yacht Rock Schooner
Marietta, Glover Park Concert Series
On the last Friday night, April through September in Glover Park on the Marietta Square. Free. Tables are available for a fee.
- April 25 – The Bourbon Brothers / Tribute to the Rat Pack
- May 30 – Canyonland / The Music of Laurel Canyon
- June 27 – Smokey Jones and the Three Dollar Pistols / Classic and Outlaw Country
- July 25 – The Stranger / Tribute to Billy Joel
- Aug. 22 – Soul Carter / Funk and Soul
- Sept. 26 – Davis and the Love / Variety Pop Hits
Smyrna, Blanket Concert Series
Relax and enjoy live, free music at the Blanket Concert Series, where music meets comfort!
All concerts will be 6:30pm – 8:30pm with no registration required. Just bring a blanket and enjoy the music.
- May 31 – Yes MA’AM Family Band
- June 19 – Village Green Park – Rita Graham
- Oct. 18 – Blue Velvet Atlanta
The Battery, Atlanta – Jazz on the Green
Sit back and chill for 1-hour performances by the Allatoonah High School Jazz Band takes the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Free parking for 2 hours in Red, Purple, or Green decks.
- 6 p.m. April 24, 25
- 4 p.m. April 26
- 6 p.m. May 1
- 5:15 p.m. May 16
- April 30 – 6:30 – 8:30 pm Listen to the Hillgrove High School Band.
Juneteenth
- Friday, June 13 – Cobb County NAACP – All White Block Party, 6 – 11 p.m., Glover Park, Marietta Square
- Saturday, June 14 – Cobb County NAACP – Cultural Festival, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. , Glover Park, Marietta Square
- Sunday, June 15 – Cobb County NAACP – Salute to Our Heroes, Happy Father’s Day, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. , Glover Park, Marietta Square
- Saturday, June 21 Concert on the Green at Logan Farm Park, Acworth, 5 p.m. – opens, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Bogey and the Viceroy
Be the first to comment on "Cobb releases list of summer concerts across the county"