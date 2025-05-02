Survey results for Downtown Smyrna Redevelopment Project released

By Mark Woolsey

A recent survey done as part of the Downtown Smyrna Redevelopment Project showed substantial support for making the city-purchased First Baptist Church of Smyrna property an extension of the current downtown area.

To read the results of the survey, follow this link.

The survey handled by consultants MKSK drew 2,082 responses during March and April, 89% of which were from the city itself. The results showed 86% support for what some respondents called a “seamless” downtown connection. Others commented that the expansion creates an opportunity for parks, plazas, and other gathering spaces and that the redevelopment will strengthen downtown as a whole.

The city bought the nine-acre property at the end of 2024 for $15.8 million but is leasing it back to the church for the next two years while First Baptist constructs new quarters nearby.

Among those responding, 85% favored restaurant development for the site while 71% said they backed retail. Other suggested uses included entertainment and green space.

When asked what they would change and improve about downtown at large, those surveyed favored more restaurants and diversity in eateries, more local shops and boutiques, a better parking experience, and additional green space.

MKSK, an urban design and planning firm, is expected to take the results and fold them into a potential master plan, then bringing results back before the City Council.