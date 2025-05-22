FEMA Can Help Georgians Recover From Hurricane Helene and a Debby Downer

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

Earlier this year, my college led a mission trip to East Georgia to help with victims of Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby, two natural disasters that devastated the Peach State. The good news is despite all of the threats FEMA has faced, from Washington DC and from gun-toting Southeast vigilantes, the agency can still help Georgians recover from both storms.

When we visited people, you saw a lot of devastation, but also some resilience from the residents who lost so much. They appreciated our help and were right there to roll up their sleeves and work to get the job done. They just needed some real financial help, not just well-meaning assistance from a Methodist church and college.

Luckily, FEMA has been up to the task to handle these unprecedented challenges to the Peach State, despite those in Washington who think it’s a good idea to get rid of FEMA and make states pay for it, a bad idea when a only a few states bear the brunt, as Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas did in the Fall of 2024. Prudence suggests pooling national resources for those in need and letting FEMA do its job.

“As of April 30, FEMA has approved more than 399,342 applications for assistance and has approved more than $364.9 million in assistance to survivors for Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby,” reports the staff with the Valdosta Daily Times . VDT also adds that the FEMA helped provide more than $10 million in rental assistance to thousands of Georgia families, including long-term arrangements for hundreds of Georgians affected by the storm.

FEMA also provided more than $500 million in government money to pay to remove millions of cubic yards of debris, according to the VDT. The good news is that more affected folks will have a chance to get some help from FEMA. The bad news is that time is running out to apply, as many deadlines for this aid are due in June.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency offers physical loss loans for Georgia farmers. These loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. The deadline to apply is June 3. Visit Disaster Assistance Programs (usda.gov) to learn more,” the Valdosta Daily Times reports .

Also “The deadline for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans for economic injury loans is June 30. Apply online at SBA.gov/disaster, by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or by visiting a Business Recovery Center. Applicants also can locate open centers on Locator Map – SBA BRC,” according to staff at The Valdosta Daily Times.

FEMA also provides lots of help deciphering their rules and policies. “If you applied for FEMA assistance after Tropical Storm Debby and/or Hurricane Helene, you will receive an eligibility letter from FEMA in the mail or by email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.”

FEMA also asks that you let the agency know how to contact you. That out of state or out of area code could be the organization trying to get in touch with you. Let them know how they can do that, providing a name, address, as well as means of payment, and who your insurance is with.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had to get by the militiamen with guns trying to hunt them down in the Carolinas, then dodge DOGE’s cutting knife, they can still help Georgians recover from 2024, but only a few days remain to get that needed help.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His “X” account is JohnTures2.