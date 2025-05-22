New noodle spot serves up healthy pho options in East Cobb

By Mark Woolsey

Originally, it was envisioned as a sushi restaurant.

And when Leo Zheng found a vacant commercial location at 12555 Johnson Ferry Road in East Cobb, he knew he’d hit the sweet spot.

Zheng had been a sushi chef for a decade after relocating from the Northeast to Atlanta, a move prompted by the desire to be close to his wife’s family. But he also had been well aware of Pho Hoa, a California-based chain that serves Vietnamese noodle soup Pho and other fare from the same part of the world. He’d been a fan since visiting a Boston location years before.

For the uninitiated, pho is savory, spiced beef stock served with a generous amount of noodles, a choice of protein, and various toppings. Some have praised it as perfect comfort food.

“The site works very well with the concept,” said Zheng, whose franchised location has been open for about a week and a half. “Healthy food, high protein food. We think it’ll be good.”

Positive factors included favorable demographics and disposable income levels. However, discovering a sushi and hibachi place in the same strip center led to a quick pivot.

“Pho came to my mind to be a best fit, and they don’t have one within ten minutes’ driving distance,” he explains.

“Pho Hoa Noodle Soup and Jazen Tea, a separate concept offering customizable boba tea and other drinks, has been open for about 10 days, and Zheng says that so far, customer traffic has been steady and appreciative, with a lot of families showing up.

The menu is designed to be wide-ranging, Zheng told the Courier. In addition to a half-dozen varieties of pho, the offerings include summer and fried rolls, wings, vermicelli bowls and rice plates. Zheng says he is running a more limited menu right now, but will expand once he hires and trains additional staff, adding popular banh mi sandwiches ( a light baguette stuffed with meat, pickled vegetables, spices and mayo) and other items.

“Everything is made on-site and is fresh, “ he asserts.

Echoing that, company representative Ellie Andrade says, “We want to be known as a health-conscious choice for everybody.” With top-quality ingredients, locally sourced produce, healthy lean meats, and a protein-packed menu, they aim to introduce many people to Vietnamese cuisine and culture.

Founded in 1983 by Binh Nguyen, who had fled his native Vietnam as American troops pulled out, the original San Jose store remains open. More company stores followed, and more recently, franchising opportunities became available.

The chain has primarily staked its claim in California and other western states. Andrade says East Cobb is the first Georgia outpost.

“We’d love to expand to different locations, “ she says. “Even if Leo is up for it(his opening new stores under his umbrella),’’

Pho Hoa Noodle Soup and Jazen Tea

1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 22

Marietta, GA

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily