Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 25 to May 1

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

PITA KING

3061 JIM OWENS RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2507

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002538

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8293

2559 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5467

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2025

SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA

4937 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004314

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2025

CHUCK E CHEESE #117

824 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005735

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2025

!!CISCO’S SMOKEHOUSE – MOBILE

3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006918

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2025

!!CISCO’S SMOKEHOUSE – BASE

3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006919

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2025

CINNABON

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 231 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4935

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002238

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025

NEW HAN’S

4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 108 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18786C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025

DUNLEITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

120 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3878

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3531

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025

GW GYRO AND WINGS

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 130 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003264

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025

BEST WESTERN ATLANTA – MARIETTA BALLPARK – FOOD

1940 LELAND DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6102

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004276

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025

WOODS WILKINS AT LEMON STREET SCHOOL

350 LEMON ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1704

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004731

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025

LEB BYBLOS RESTAURANT

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 164 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006024

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025

BAKED BEAR, THE

440 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 32 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006468

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025

!!FOOD TRUCK PARK – BASE (Big Toko)

3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 1 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006959

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025

!!BIG TOKO BARBEQUE – MOBILE

3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 1 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006960

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025

JIM N NICK’S BBQ

4574 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6991

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18328

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2025

RED TOP BREWHOUSE

4637 S MAIN ST NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5464

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004080

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2025

GAINES PARK SENIOR LIVING

1740 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004914

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2025

A PORTRAIT ON A PLATE CATERING

1588 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 206 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7905

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001301

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2025

WINDY’S WINGS & BURGER