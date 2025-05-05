Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 25 to May 1

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
PITA KING
- 3061 JIM OWENS RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2507
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002538
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2025
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8293
- 2559 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5467
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2025
SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA
- 4937 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004314
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2025
CHUCK E CHEESE #117
- 824 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005735
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2025
!!CISCO’S SMOKEHOUSE – MOBILE
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006918
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2025
!!CISCO’S SMOKEHOUSE – BASE
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006919
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2025
CINNABON
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 231 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4935
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002238
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025
NEW HAN’S
- 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 108 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18786C
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025
DUNLEITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 120 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3878
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3531
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025
GW GYRO AND WINGS
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 130 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003264
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025
BEST WESTERN ATLANTA – MARIETTA BALLPARK – FOOD
- 1940 LELAND DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6102
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004276
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025
WOODS WILKINS AT LEMON STREET SCHOOL
- 350 LEMON ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1704
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004731
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025
LEB BYBLOS RESTAURANT
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 164 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006024
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025
BAKED BEAR, THE
- 440 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 32 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006468
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025
!!FOOD TRUCK PARK – BASE (Big Toko)
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 1 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006959
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025
!!BIG TOKO BARBEQUE – MOBILE
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 1 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006960
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2025
JIM N NICK’S BBQ
- 4574 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6991
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18328
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2025
RED TOP BREWHOUSE
- 4637 S MAIN ST NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5464
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004080
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2025
GAINES PARK SENIOR LIVING
- 1740 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004914
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2025
A PORTRAIT ON A PLATE CATERING
- 1588 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 206 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7905
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001301
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2025
WINDY’S WINGS & BURGER
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 136 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006592
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2025
Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 25 to May 1"