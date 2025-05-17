Lane closures on I-20 and I-285 in Cobb and Fulton for West Interchange Project

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced lane closures on I-20 and I-285 beginning Wednesday May 21 to install a Smart Work Zone system.

According to the press release, “Smart Work Zone technology keeps construction workers safe and gives drivers real-time traffic updates.”

This is part of the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project, which will “reconstruct and widen several interstate, system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.”

Here is the schedule for next week’s work, reprinted from the press release:







Weeknight Closures



Wednesday, May 21, through Thursday, May 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure at the following locations:

I-20 eastbound from Riverside Parkway (mile marker (MM) 46.8) to State Route (SR) 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (MM 48.7)

I-20 westbound from the Anderson Avenue underpass (MM 53) to the Six Flags Drive underpass (MM 45.5)

I-285 southbound from US 278/SR 8/Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway (MM 10.8) to the I-20 Interchange (MM 10)

I-20 eastbound to the I-285 southbound ramp from the Fairburn Road overpass (MM 50) to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (MM 50.5)

I-20 westbound ramp from I-285 from the Collier Drive underpass (MM 50.3) to the Fairburn Road overpass (MM 50.6)

Wednesday, May 21, through Thursday, May 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Right-shoulder closure at the following location:

I-285 northbound from the Collier Drive underpass (MM 11) to US 278/SR 8/Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway (MM 11.2)

NOTE: Holiday work restrictions will be in effect from Friday, May 23, 2025, at noon until Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10 p.m. No road closures or work that restricts or interferes with traffic will take place during this time frame.

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.