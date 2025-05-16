Lane closures on I-285 in Cobb, Fulton Friday night

The Georgia Department of Transportation distributed the following press release:

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 285 (I-285) between Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County and Long Island Bridge in Fulton County related to a resurfacing project. This project will include maintenance activities on six miles of I-285 to improve the viability of the roadway materials and provide a smoother ride and enhanced lane striping for drivers.



Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one single left lane will be closed on I-285 eastbound between the I-285/I-75 interchange at Paces Ferry Road and Long Island Bridge beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 16; switching to double left lane closure at 8:00 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Saturday. Crews will be paving the left shoulder lane.



This $30 million project is scheduled for completion in fall 2025.



As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.