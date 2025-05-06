Local farmer’s markets across Cobb County

Local farmers’ markets have been popular among metro Atlanta residents for decades now, and Cobb County has a growing number of them to choose from.

The county posted the following list of locally available farmers’ markets. The list, along with descriptions, was copied verbatim from the county’s website:

Farmers’ markets support the local agricultural economy and artisans. You’ll find fresh grown items and locally made baked goods, sauces, spices and other delicacies. Here are the popular farmers markets in Cobb County:

Acworth Farmers Market

Friday mornings from 8 a.m. – noon, April 4 – Oct. 31, 2025. rain or shine.

Logan Farm Park (Main Entrance), 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth, GA 30101

Kennesaw Farmers Market

Mondays, 3:30-7:00 p.m., May 6 – Aug. 26, 2025, Closed on Memorial Day

Downtown location at the corner of Main Street and Moon Station Road.

See weekly vendor listings on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KennesawFarmersMarket

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. – noon, year round

Mill Street parking lot, 41 Mill Street, Marietta

The Marietta Square Artisan Market takes place across the street from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. year-round.

New in 2025 — North Mableton Farmers Market, a ministry of Faith Christian Center

First Wednesday of every month, May – November, starting 4 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 7

3831 Tramore Pointe Parkway, Austell.

Fresh produce, local goods, and a vibrant community atmosphere. Vendors interested in participating can sign up here.

New in 2025 – Riverside EPIC Farmers Market at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Mableton

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m

Sundays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

30+ vendors each week offering:

• Farm-fresh seasonal produce

• Artisan foods & baked goods

• Handmade crafts & home décor

• Wellness & lifestyle products

To become a vendor, email lpmarket@eventhelperz.com

Vinings Farmers Market

Thursdays from 2 – 6 p.m. through October

At Vinings Jubilee, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, in the parking lot at the intersection of New Paces Ferry Road and Paces Ferry Road.

Local goods from over 30 vendors.

Battery Atlanta Farmers Market

On select summer Sundays* from 1 – 4 p.m.

On the Plaza Green

The event is free to attend. Parking is free for the first two hours in the Purple, Green, Yellow, or Red Decks on non-event days.

Check social media here and here for weather and other cancellations.

Dates: