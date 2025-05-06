Local farmer’s markets across Cobb County

Local farmers’ markets have been popular among metro Atlanta residents for decades now, and Cobb County has a growing number of them to choose from.
The county posted the following list of locally available farmers’ markets. The list, along with descriptions, was copied verbatim from the county’s website:
Farmers’ markets support the local agricultural economy and artisans. You’ll find fresh grown items and locally made baked goods, sauces, spices and other delicacies. Here are the popular farmers markets in Cobb County:
Acworth Farmers Market
Friday mornings from 8 a.m. – noon, April 4 – Oct. 31, 2025. rain or shine.
Logan Farm Park (Main Entrance), 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth, GA 30101
Kennesaw Farmers Market
Mondays, 3:30-7:00 p.m., May 6 – Aug. 26, 2025, Closed on Memorial Day
Downtown location at the corner of Main Street and Moon Station Road.
See weekly vendor listings on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KennesawFarmersMarket
Marietta Square Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. – noon, year round
Mill Street parking lot, 41 Mill Street, Marietta
The Marietta Square Artisan Market takes place across the street from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. year-round.
New in 2025 — North Mableton Farmers Market, a ministry of Faith Christian Center
First Wednesday of every month, May – November, starting 4 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 7
3831 Tramore Pointe Parkway, Austell.
Fresh produce, local goods, and a vibrant community atmosphere. Vendors interested in participating can sign up here.
New in 2025 – Riverside EPIC Farmers Market at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Mableton
Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m
Sundays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
30+ vendors each week offering:
• Farm-fresh seasonal produce
• Artisan foods & baked goods
• Handmade crafts & home décor
• Wellness & lifestyle products
To become a vendor, email lpmarket@eventhelperz.com
Vinings Farmers Market
Thursdays from 2 – 6 p.m. through October
At Vinings Jubilee, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, in the parking lot at the intersection of New Paces Ferry Road and Paces Ferry Road.
Local goods from over 30 vendors.
Battery Atlanta Farmers Market
On select summer Sundays* from 1 – 4 p.m.
On the Plaza Green
The event is free to attend. Parking is free for the first two hours in the Purple, Green, Yellow, or Red Decks on non-event days.
Check social media here and here for weather and other cancellations.
Dates:
- April: 27
- May: 11, 18
- June: 8, 22
- July: 27
- August: 17
- September: 21
