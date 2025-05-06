Master’s in robotics systems fulfills Kennesaw State online student’s goal

[This article by Gary Tanner first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Matt Eaton had to convince himself that he could be what he wanted to be – an engineer specializing in robotics.

“I was the classic ADHD kid who thought I was bad at math – I thought I’d love to be an engineer, but just wasn’t smart enough,” he said recently. “So, I took sort of an artistic route into engineering by earning a bachelor’s degree in three-dimensional design at Whitworth University.”

After graduation in 2013, Eaton worked for several years in areas that kept him close to what he loved by teaching robotics and engineering in high school in California, earning a certificate in mechatronics from a community college there along the way. In 2021, he and his wife moved across the country to North Carolina, where he works as the makerspace and engineering lab manager at High Point University’s Webb School of Engineering.

On May 8, Eaton – his self-doubts long removed – is graduating with an engineering degree, a Master of Intelligent Robotic Systems from Kennesaw State University’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology. The program is available on campus or online, and since he lives in Greensboro, N.C., Eaton completed his studies remotely.

“If you have the opportunity to pursue an online degree, the investment in time and money versus reward for the program at Kennesaw State is fantastic,” he said.

Eaton said the content of the program is cutting-edge and challenging, and the professors are generous in helping students get the most from their studies. He even got to work for a semester as a remote graduate research assistant. He especially liked the program’s flexibility.

“I really appreciated the asynchronous components of the classes,” he said. “I wasn’t sure how much of the program was going to be on someone else’s time, and almost none of it was. There were certain exams that had specific times. But I often needed to put all my focus on my job during the week and would spend the entire weekend on my studies.”

Eaton has made a positive impression on his KSU instructors.

“Matt is as diligent a student as can be found. His passion for robotics is what sets him apart,” said Matt Marshall, professor of mechatronics engineering. “He approaches learning with an eye toward solving important problems with robot technology and educating others about this field.”

Assistant professor of robotics and mechatronics engineering Razvan Voicu was impressed with Eaton’s attitude toward the course work.

“Matt consistently shows exceptional motivation and passion, approaching challenges with enthusiasm and sustained positivity,” Voicu said. “His dedication and genuine interest consistently drive meaningful progress in his work. It was truly a pleasure to meet and work with him.”

Eaton sees his degree as something that will enhance his work with engineering students and unlock additional opportunities in robotics education.

Though he wanted to attend his Kennesaw State graduation ceremony, this is a remarkably busy and consequential month in the Eaton household. He and his wife are anticipating the birth of their first child this month, as well as the publication of his book “Make: Robotic Arms” being released on May 20.