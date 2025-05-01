Outdoor Movie and Campout on May 17 at Kennesaw’s Swift-Cantrell Park

The City of Kennesaw announced that Kennesaw residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a family-friendly evening at Swift-Cantrell Park on Saturday, May 17.

The City of Kennesaw continues its free Outdoor Movie Series with a screening of The Parent Trap (PG). The movie will begin at 8:15 p.m. on a large inflatable screen. The park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway.

Food vendors and family activities will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low-backed chairs.

Items such as high-backed chairs, umbrellas, tents, and pop-up canopies are prohibited to ensure clear sightlines.

A limited number of VIP tents are available for rent at $50 each. Rentals include a 10-by-10-foot tent installed by Kennesaw Parks & Recreation staff, a 6-foot table and six chairs. VIP tents will be located at the rear of the viewing area. Check-in for VIPs begins at 5 p.m. Reservations can be made at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.

Before the movie, guests can participate in free games and contests in front of the screen, including hula-hoop competitions, tug-of-war, relay races and sack races with prizes awarded.

The 2025 Outdoor Movie Series is presented by Cobb EMC and Wellstar Health System.

Backyard Campout Returns the Same Evening

Also on May 17, the Backyard Campout will return to Swift-Cantrell Park. Sponsored by REI Co-op, the event offers a night of camping, outdoor games, field activities, stargazing and s’mores.

Registration is $25 for participants bringing their own tent or $50 for a pre-set campsite arranged by REI Co-op. Each site measures 10-by-10 feet and includes dinner and breakfast. Space is limited and advance registration is required at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw, Georgia, originally called Big Shanty, emerged in the 1830s as a railroad town along the Western and Atlantic Railroad. The town played a pivotal role during the Civil War, notably as the site of the Great Locomotive Chase in 1862, where Union spies attempted to disrupt Confederate supply lines. Following the war, Kennesaw grew as a small agricultural community. The city was incorporated in 1887.

With a population of 34,683 according to the latest census estimates, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The primary ZIP codes for the city are 30144 and 30152. The Mayor is Derek Easterling.

Council Post 1: Madelyn Orochena (Term Expires 2027)

Council Post 2: Tracey Viars (Term Expires 2027)

Council Post 3: Pat Ferris (Term Expires 2025)

Council Post 4: Antonio Jones (Term Expires 2025)

Council Post 5: Anthony Gutierrez (Term Expires 2025)

