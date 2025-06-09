Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, June 9, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, June 9, 2025, with a high near 84 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected in Georgia this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe, with the primary hazard being damaging wind gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High temp Low temp Avg temp Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-05-01 81 68 74.5 7.2 0.05 2025-05-02 86 63 74.5 7 0.16 2025-05-03 70 57 63.5 -4.3 0.81 2025-05-04 72 54 63 -5.1 0 2025-05-05 73 51 62 -6.3 0 2025-05-06 80 55 67.5 -1.1 0 2025-05-07 72 60 66 -2.9 0.25 2025-05-08 85 63 74 4.8 0 2025-05-09 84 64 74 4.6 0 2025-05-10 73 54 63.5 -6.2 0.58 2025-05-11 65 58 61.5 -8.5 0.81 2025-05-12 80 65 72.5 2.3 0.04 2025-05-13 78 62 70 -0.5 0.09 2025-05-14 84 66 75 4.3 0 2025-05-15 87 67 77 6 0 2025-05-16 89 72 80.5 9.2 0 2025-05-17 81 72 76.5 5 0.1 2025-05-18 81 66 73.5 1.7 0.22 2025-05-19 89 71 80 8 T 2025-05-20 88 72 80 7.7 0 2025-05-21 83 66 74.5 2 0.82 2025-05-22 85 62 73.5 0.7 0 2025-05-23 81 63 72 -1 0 2025-05-24 82 64 73 -0.3 0.01 2025-05-25 80 65 72.5 -1 0.57 2025-05-26 83 67 75 1.2 1.3 2025-05-27 72 62 67 -7 0.35 2025-05-28 83 61 72 -2.2 0.2 2025-05-29 73 66 69.5 -5 0.61 2025-05-30 78 62 70 -4.7 0.09 2025-05-31 81 57 69 -5.9 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”