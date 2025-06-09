Paces Mill Park reopens after $6.3 million renovation

After nine months and millions of dollars in construction work, the popular Paces Mill Park has reopened as part of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area’s Palisades Unit.

Residents, businesspeople and government officials gathered for a Saturday morning ribbon-cutting and community day marking the reopening that happened during the Memorial Day weekend.

The $6.3 million renovation of the park just off S. Cobb Parkway included rebuilt boardwalks, a native meadow, bioswales and precision grading project, an improved parking hub and upgraded river access.

Saturday’s event also marked the culmination of phase one of the New Day Palisades renovation project. Phase two is still to come, with another $9.5 million in improvements slated including a visitors center and open air pavilion. Construction on that second phase is expected to commence next year.

Phase one was funded by $4.3 million from the Cumberland Community Improvement District and $2 million in federal appropriations.