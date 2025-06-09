Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 30 to June 5

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling June 9, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

WHITE WATER – WAVE POOL SLURPEE

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002407
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – ACTIVITY POOL CART

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001365
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – WAVE POOL COKE CART

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-25800
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – GRANNY’S SLURPEE

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-8977
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – PRIMO’S PIZZERIA

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5432
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – BEACHSIDE SMOOTHIES

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5433
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – SEASIDE FRIES

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3505
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5434
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – DIPPIN’ DOTS #1

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5427
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – DIPPIN’ DOTS #2

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5428
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – DIPPIN’ DOTS #3

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5429
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – GRANNY’S FUNNEL CAKES

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5430
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – STERNWHEELER RESTAURANT

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5431
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – TOTALLY KICKIN’ CHICKEN

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5426
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – TEAM MEMBER CAFE

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000553
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #2156

  • 2720 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001761
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

MIYAKO HIBACHI SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE

  • 1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 408-410 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8513
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22588
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

DAIRY QUEEN – MABLETON

  • 1010 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1136C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – JB’S SMOKEHOUSE EXPRESS

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001991
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

GOLDEN TROPICS JAMAICAN RESTAURANT

  • 1038 FRANKLIN GTWY STE 2306 MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003197
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

CAFE LUCIA

  • 1260 W SPRING ST STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003291
  • Last Inspection Score: 42
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – BUCCANEER SNACKS

  • 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003926
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

AVINYA INDIAN CUISINE

  • 4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1300
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006285
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

!!CARIBOU COFFEE

  • 2410 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1842
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006712
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

!!CINNABON SWIRL

  • 1925 COBB PKWY STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4608
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006848
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PROMENADE PIZZA

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23136
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HOMETOWN FUNNEL CAKES

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23137
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MONSTORE

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23140
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SIX BELOW

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23141
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – BOOMTOWN SNACKS

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1521C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COUNTRY COUSINS

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1522C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – TMC EMPLOYEE CAFETERIA

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1558C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – USA ICEE

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2097
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PEACHTREE DIPPIN DOTS

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15653C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTAL DIPPIN DOTS

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14241
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – LICKSKILLET ICE CREAM

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-20090C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HICKORY CHIP

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19832
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MINER’S COOKHOUSE

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2098
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PIEDMONT PIZZERIA

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2147
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – JB’S SPORTS BAR & GRILLE

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1520C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – BIRDS OF PREY

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1517
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MACHO NACHO

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1514C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SKY SCREAMER EATS & DRINKS

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1515C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MUNCHOPOLIS FREESTYLE & SNACKS

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1504C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DADDY O’S

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1526C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – JOHNNY ROCKETS

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-21480C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HURRICANE HARBOR TIDAL WAVE CAFE

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001551
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

TIN LIZZY’S CANTINA

  • 3470 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6847
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001063
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294

  • 851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3063
  • Last Inspection Score: 77
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTER CANDY

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002825
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

RICO! FRESH HEALTHY GRILL

  • 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003744
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – STRUTTER WINGS

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003897
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

DEREK’S CAFE

  • 1779 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004252
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

COMFORT INN KENNESAW – FOOD

  • 2489 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4961
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005666
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

!!SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PARADISE SNACKS

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005722
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SUGAR SHACK

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005723
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

WINGSTOP

  • 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006112
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PROMENADE FUNNEL CAKES

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006259
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COKE VIP LOUNGE

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006616
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DEE JAYS DINER

  • 275 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006903
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

MINI STOP CHINESE RESTAURANT

  • 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 109 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004467
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

TWO HANDS

  • 840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 568 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005168
  • Last Inspection Score: 75
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

THE PUBLIC HOUSE AT VININGS – FOOD (INSIDE HOTEL INDIGO ATLANTA VININGS)

  • 2857 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3793
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005700
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

KSU – HIGH POINT CAFE / THE SUMMIT

  • 119 MARIETTA DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005713
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

KPOP BBQ TO GO

  • 745 CHASTAIN RD STE 3005 KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006227
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK

  • 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006307
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

HAMPTON INN – FOOD

  • 871 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006359
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

SPARKLES ROLLER RINK II OF KENNESAW

  • 1000 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2096
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

WELLSTAR KRMC CALM WATER CAFE

  • 320 KENNESTONE HOSPITAL BLVD STE LL-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1166
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001880
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

EL NOPAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • 3100 CREEKSIDE VILLAGE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-2358
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10570C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

WING CAFE & TAP HOUSE

  • 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3957
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

AMERICAN DELI

  • 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2194 MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004302
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

!!TOUCHDOWN WINGS

  • 515 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1361
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006783
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

!!SHAKE SHACK #1687 THE BATTERY

  • 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 847 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006824
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

!!FIVE STAR BREAKTIME SOLUTIONS

  • 788 CIRCLE 75 SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007021
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

GOLDEN KRUST

  • 180 COBB PKWY S STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003142
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

THE GREEN ROOM

  • 1391 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 114 MABLETON, GA 30126-3168
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004028
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

ORIGINAL CHOPSHOP

  • 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 208 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005539
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

ATLANTIC BUFFET

  • 270 COBB PKWY S STE 40 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6518
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005762
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

HERB’S RIB SHACK

  • 1420 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3147
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006378
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

CHINA WOK

  • 4480 S COBB DR SE STE R SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006462
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

PALMERS EATERY

  • 2710 JEFFERSON ST STE 200 AUSTELL, GA 30168-4050
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006743
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

GET FRUITY CAFE SMYRNA

  • 2517 SPRING RD SE STE 104 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006885
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

