Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 30 to June 5

WHITE WATER – WAVE POOL SLURPEE

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002407

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – ACTIVITY POOL CART

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001365

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – WAVE POOL COKE CART

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25800

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – GRANNY’S SLURPEE

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8977

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – PRIMO’S PIZZERIA

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5432

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – BEACHSIDE SMOOTHIES

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5433

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – SEASIDE FRIES

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3505

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5434

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – DIPPIN’ DOTS #1

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5427

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – DIPPIN’ DOTS #2

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5428

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – DIPPIN’ DOTS #3

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5429

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – GRANNY’S FUNNEL CAKES

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5430

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – STERNWHEELER RESTAURANT

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5431

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – TOTALLY KICKIN’ CHICKEN

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5426

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – TEAM MEMBER CAFE

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000553

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #2156

2720 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001761

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

MIYAKO HIBACHI SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE

1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 408-410 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22588

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

DAIRY QUEEN – MABLETON

1010 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1136C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – JB’S SMOKEHOUSE EXPRESS

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001991

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

GOLDEN TROPICS JAMAICAN RESTAURANT

1038 FRANKLIN GTWY STE 2306 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003197

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

CAFE LUCIA

1260 W SPRING ST STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003291

Last Inspection Score: 42

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

WHITE WATER – BUCCANEER SNACKS

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003926

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

AVINYA INDIAN CUISINE

4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1300

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006285

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

!!CARIBOU COFFEE

2410 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1842

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006712

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

!!CINNABON SWIRL

1925 COBB PKWY STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4608

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006848

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PROMENADE PIZZA

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23136

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HOMETOWN FUNNEL CAKES

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23137

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MONSTORE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23140

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SIX BELOW

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23141

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – BOOMTOWN SNACKS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1521C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COUNTRY COUSINS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1522C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – TMC EMPLOYEE CAFETERIA

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1558C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – USA ICEE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2097

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PEACHTREE DIPPIN DOTS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15653C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTAL DIPPIN DOTS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14241

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – LICKSKILLET ICE CREAM

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20090C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HICKORY CHIP

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19832

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MINER’S COOKHOUSE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2098

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PRIMO’S PIEDMONT PIZZERIA

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2147

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – JB’S SPORTS BAR & GRILLE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1520C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – BIRDS OF PREY

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1517

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MACHO NACHO

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1514C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SKY SCREAMER EATS & DRINKS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1515C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – MUNCHOPOLIS FREESTYLE & SNACKS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1504C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DADDY O’S

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1526C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – JOHNNY ROCKETS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21480C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – HURRICANE HARBOR TIDAL WAVE CAFE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001551

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

TIN LIZZY’S CANTINA

3470 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6847

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001063

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294

851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3063

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COASTER CANDY

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002825

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

RICO! FRESH HEALTHY GRILL

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003744

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – STRUTTER WINGS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003897

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

DEREK’S CAFE

1779 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004252

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

COMFORT INN KENNESAW – FOOD

2489 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4961

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005666

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

!!SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PARADISE SNACKS

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005722

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – SUGAR SHACK

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005723

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

WINGSTOP

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006112

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – PROMENADE FUNNEL CAKES

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006259

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – COKE VIP LOUNGE

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006616

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA – DEE JAYS DINER

275 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168-7877

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006903

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2025

MINI STOP CHINESE RESTAURANT

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 109 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004467

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

TWO HANDS

840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 568 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005168

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

THE PUBLIC HOUSE AT VININGS – FOOD (INSIDE HOTEL INDIGO ATLANTA VININGS)

2857 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3793

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005700

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

KSU – HIGH POINT CAFE / THE SUMMIT

119 MARIETTA DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005713

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

KPOP BBQ TO GO

745 CHASTAIN RD STE 3005 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006227

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006307

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

HAMPTON INN – FOOD

871 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006359

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2025

SPARKLES ROLLER RINK II OF KENNESAW

1000 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2096

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

WELLSTAR KRMC CALM WATER CAFE

320 KENNESTONE HOSPITAL BLVD STE LL-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1166

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001880

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

EL NOPAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3100 CREEKSIDE VILLAGE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-2358

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10570C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

WING CAFE & TAP HOUSE

2145 ROSWELL RD STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3957

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

AMERICAN DELI

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2194 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004302

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

!!TOUCHDOWN WINGS

515 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006783

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

!!SHAKE SHACK #1687 THE BATTERY

455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 847 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006824

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

!!FIVE STAR BREAKTIME SOLUTIONS

788 CIRCLE 75 SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2025

GOLDEN KRUST

180 COBB PKWY S STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003142

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

THE GREEN ROOM

1391 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 114 MABLETON, GA 30126-3168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

ORIGINAL CHOPSHOP

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 208 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005539

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

ATLANTIC BUFFET

270 COBB PKWY S STE 40 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6518

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005762

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

HERB’S RIB SHACK

1420 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3147

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006378

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

CHINA WOK

4480 S COBB DR SE STE R SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006462

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

PALMERS EATERY

2710 JEFFERSON ST STE 200 AUSTELL, GA 30168-4050

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006743

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2025

GET FRUITY CAFE SMYRNA