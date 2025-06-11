Help combat food insecurity among seniors on the Born to be a Senior Charity Ride

The Born to Be a Senior Charity Ride will take place on Saturday, June 28. Participants will gather at Williamson Bros. BBQ, 1425 Roswell Road, Marietta. at 11:30 a.m. The endpoint of the ride is Southern Devil Harley-Davidson.

People can hop on their motorcycle or jump in their car or truck and join us in this scenic ride from Marietta to Cartersville to support two great causes, the Cobb County Senior Services and MUST Ministries Senior Food Programs. These programs work to combat senior food insecurity and ensure seniors in need can receive vital resources.

Following the ride, there will be a celebration that features live music and delicious food. Tickets are only $20 per vehicle. Even if someone cannot make the ride, we hope they will want to participate by donating to this worthy cause.

People can register and get details on the ride and raffle prizes by going the Senior Citizens of Cobb County website, https://seniorsofcobb.org, and clicking on the Meetings & Events tab or at our Facebook event page: https://tinyurl.com/y7rzdmts.