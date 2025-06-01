Mountain View Regional Library Offers Recuperation at School Year’s End

By Kelly Johnson
With the end of the 2024-25 school year in Cobb County, Mountain View Regional Library has scheduled a slew of June events that will help parents, children, and even teachers realign or recoup. A handful of these events are rooted in Hindi culture, with respect to language, exercise, and meditation such as Hindi\English Bilingual Preschool Storytime, Bollywood Dance for Kids, and International Day of Yoga (with the non-profit organization, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh).
On the creative art side of attunement, No More Liddering—and no, that’s not a typo—is scheduled to introduce kids (ages 6-11) to recyclable art. Also a non-profit, No More Lidder is based in Marietta and focuses on transforming hard-to-recycle plastics and single-use plastic lids into colorful art forms. And quite sizeable, too, based on images from the organization’s website.
Mountain View Regional Library is the hangout spot this June. Here are some other events scheduled for the summer recovery:
- Page Turners
- Morning Book Group, Wednesday, June 4th at 10:30 AM (Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen)
- Afternoon Book Group, Wednesday, June 4th at 1:00 PM (Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” by Zora Neale Hurston)
- Rosie’s Engineer Workshop, Saturday, June 14th at 10:30 AM
- Elementary Dance, Monday, June 16th at 2:00 PM
- Superawesome Superhero Bash, Thursday, June 26th at 2:00 PM
Please note Mountain View Regional Library shall be closed for Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
JUNE 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 01, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|June 02, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|June 03, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|June 04, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Hindi\English Bilingual Preschool Storytime
|10:30 – 12:00
|Page Turners Morning Book Group (Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen)
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|13:00 – 14:30
|Page Turners Afternoon Book Group (Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” by Zora Neale Hurston)
|June 05, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|14:00 – 15:00
|Bollywood Dance for Kids
|June 06, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Sensory Playtime
|June 07, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JUNE 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 08, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|June 09, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|15:00 – 16:00
|No More Liddering @ Mountain View Regional Library
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance Dil Se
|June 10, 2025
|Tuesday
|13:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Eat Healthy, Be Active with UGA Cobb Extension
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|June 11, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|17:30 – 18:30
|Stuffie Sleepover
|18:00 – 19:00
|Yoga with PeakZen
|June 12, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|Cobb 4-H Yoga for Kids
|June 13, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Preschool Dance with Rhythm Dance Center
|June 14, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|IEEE (Atlanta) Rosie’s Engineering Workshop @ Mountain View Regional Library
JUNE 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 15, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|June 16, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Elementary Dance with Rhythm Dance Center
|June 17, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|June 18, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|STEAMed
|18:00 – 19:00
|Mediation with Art of Living Foundation
|June 19, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: JUNETEENTH
|June 20, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|14:00 – 15:00
|Summer Crafternoon
|June 21, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 13:00
|International Day of Yoga with HSS (Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh)
JUNE 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 22, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|June 23, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance Dil Se
|June 24, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|June 25, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Art with Ayanna (Elementary)
|June 26, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|14:00 – 15:00
|Superawesome Superhero Bash
|June 27, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|June 28, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 16:00
|Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers
JUNE 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 29, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|June 30, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
