Mountain View Regional Library Offers Recuperation at School Year’s End

By Kelly Johnson

With the end of the 2024-25 school year in Cobb County, Mountain View Regional Library has scheduled a slew of June events that will help parents, children, and even teachers realign or recoup. A handful of these events are rooted in Hindi culture, with respect to language, exercise, and meditation such as Hindi\English Bilingual Preschool Storytime, Bollywood Dance for Kids, and International Day of Yoga (with the non-profit organization, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh).

On the creative art side of attunement, No More Liddering—and no, that’s not a typo—is scheduled to introduce kids (ages 6-11) to recyclable art. Also a non-profit, No More Lidder is based in Marietta and focuses on transforming hard-to-recycle plastics and single-use plastic lids into colorful art forms. And quite sizeable, too, based on images from the organization’s website.

Mountain View Regional Library is the hangout spot this June. Here are some other events scheduled for the summer recovery:

Page Turners Morning Book Group, Wednesday, June 4 th at 10:30 AM (Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen) Afternoon Book Group, Wednesday, June 4 th at 1:00 PM (Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” by Zora Neale Hurston)

Rosie’s Engineer Workshop, Saturday, June 14 th at 10:30 AM

at 10:30 AM Elementary Dance, Monday, June 16 th at 2:00 PM

at 2:00 PM Superawesome Superhero Bash, Thursday, June 26th at 2:00 PM

Please note Mountain View Regional Library shall be closed for Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JUNE 2025

WEEK 1

JUNE 2025

WEEK 2

JUNE 2025

WEEK 3

JUNE 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT June 22, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









June 23, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime



18:30 – 19:30 Bollywood Dance Dil Se







June 24, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!







June 25, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Preschool Storytime



14:00 – 15:00 Art with Ayanna (Elementary)







June 26, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





14:00 – 15:00 Superawesome Superhero Bash







June 27, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









June 28, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:30 – 16:00 Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers

JUNE 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT June 29, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









June 30, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00

















