Mountain View Regional Library Offers Recuperation at School Year’s End

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 1, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

With the end of the 2024-25 school year in Cobb County, Mountain View Regional Library has scheduled a slew of June events that will help parents, children, and even teachers realign or recoup. A handful of these events are rooted in Hindi culture, with respect to language, exercise, and meditation such as Hindi\English Bilingual Preschool Storytime, Bollywood Dance for Kids, and International Day of Yoga (with the non-profit organization, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh).

On the creative art side of attunement, No More Liddering—and no, that’s not a typo—is scheduled to introduce kids (ages 6-11) to recyclable art. Also a non-profit, No More Lidder is based in Marietta and focuses on transforming hard-to-recycle plastics and single-use plastic lids into colorful art forms. And quite sizeable, too, based on images from the organization’s website.

Mountain View Regional Library is the hangout spot this June. Here are some other events scheduled for the summer recovery:

  • Page Turners
  • Rosie’s Engineer Workshop, Saturday, June 14th at 10:30 AM
  • Elementary Dance, Monday, June 16th at 2:00 PM
  • Superawesome Superhero Bash, Thursday, June 26th at 2:00 PM

Please note Mountain View Regional Library shall be closed for Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JUNE 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 01, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




June 02, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




June 03, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00




June 04, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Hindi\English Bilingual Preschool Storytime


10:30 – 12:00Page Turners Morning Book Group (Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen)


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


13:00 – 14:30Page Turners Afternoon Book Group (Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” by Zora Neale Hurston)




June 05, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


14:00 – 15:00Bollywood Dance for Kids




June 06, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Sensory Playtime




June 07, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JUNE 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 08, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




June 09, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


15:00 – 16:00No More Liddering @ Mountain View Regional Library


18:30 – 19:30Bollywood Dance Dil Se




June 10, 2025Tuesday13:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Eat Healthy, Be Active with UGA Cobb Extension


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime




June 11, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


17:30 – 18:30Stuffie Sleepover


18:00 – 19:00Yoga with PeakZen




June 12, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 16:30Cobb 4-H Yoga for Kids




June 13, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Preschool Dance with Rhythm Dance Center




June 14, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:30 – 11:30IEEE (Atlanta) Rosie’s Engineering Workshop @ Mountain View Regional Library




JUNE 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 15, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








June 16, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Elementary Dance with Rhythm Dance Center




June 17, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime




June 18, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:00STEAMed


18:00 – 19:00Mediation with Art of Living Foundation




June 19, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00HOLIDAY: JUNETEENTH




June 20, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


14:00 – 15:00Summer Crafternoon




June 21, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:30 – 13:00International Day of Yoga with HSS (Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh)




JUNE 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 22, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




June 23, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


18:30 – 19:30Bollywood Dance Dil Se




June 24, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!




June 25, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Art with Ayanna (Elementary)




June 26, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


14:00 – 15:00Superawesome Superhero Bash




June 27, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




June 28, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:30 – 16:00Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers

JUNE 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 29, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




June 30, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00








Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

