Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from Pay It Forward 2K15’s litter cleanup on Cityview Drive in Mableton:

Pay It Forward 2K15 hosted their quarterly Adopt-A-Mile litter cleanup of City View Drive. This is a very important road because many visitors to Six Flags drive along this road. It also gets very littered with mostly out-of-town trash. However, we want the visitors to Six Flags to have a positive impression of Six Flags, the City Of Mableton and the general Atlanta area. So, with the assistance of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Dept, Friends Of Mableton, Lithia Springs good citizens and the South Cobb Lions Club, Pay It Forward 2K15 removed 18 bags of litter from City View Drive and littered spots along Lee Industrial Blvd and Six Flags Pkwy. Pay It Forward does lots of other projects to improve our community including food distributions. Check them out at https://payitforward2k15inc.org/ . Are you or your nonprofit organization interested in improving the appearance of your community while getting a little exercise and enjoying the outdoors? If so, please consider Adopting-A-Mile. Dawn can set you up with everything that you need including supplies. She can be reached at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov .

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website: