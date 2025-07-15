Atlanta Ballet’s 2025-2026 season features tribute to influential artist Frida Kahlo

The Atlanta Ballet submitted the following press release announcing its 2025-2026 season at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre:

Atlanta Ballet Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin has announced Atlanta Ballet’s 2025|2026 performance season, his 10th season with the company, will feature Frida, a vibrant tribute to influential artist Frida Kahlo, choreographed by the renowned Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. The east coast premiere of this powerful production joins an instantly recognizable line-up of shows plus a beloved family performance at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

“Each year, we curate a year-long repertoire with a variety of performances that showcase the elegance and vigor of our talented company dancers and empower them to unlock new ways to connect with our audience,” said Atlanta Ballet’s Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin. “I’m honored that in my 10th year with Atlanta Ballet, we will premiere a mixed rep of some of the all-time great choreographers — George Balanchine and Justin Peck — and the work of a modern-day master Annabelle Lopez Ochoa with the Atlanta debut of Frida. Our season promises to bring exhilarating energy to center stage and will captivate viewers through intricate choreography, iconic storylines and immersive set and costume design.”

Kicking off the season is a collection of works by George Balanchine and Justin Peck with four performances September 12-14, 2025. This mixed repertory features iconic works by George Balanchine, often referred to as “the father of American ballet,” and Justin Peck, lauded dancer, stage director and New York City Ballet’s resident choreographer for more than a decade as well as artistic advisor for the past six years. The two works by Balanchine include Prodigal Son, the last of his works for Ballets Russes and featuring music by Sergei Prokofiev, and Emeralds, the peak of lyrical romanticism as two leading couples, three soloists and a corps of ten women move gracefully to the music of Gabriel Fauré. Balanchine was inspired to develop the latter through his friendship with famed jeweler Claude Arpels. Justin Peck’s contribution to the triple bill is In Creases, the first commissioned work he created for New York City Ballet following his time as a soloist and the piece that heralded him as a purveyor of a new era of modern ballet steeped in tradition. In Creases, an exploration of shape and symmetry known for its lively and dreamy movements with eight dancers and two pianists on stage, is set to “Four Movements for Two Pianos” by Philip Glass. The piece highlights Peck’s iconic manipulation and shaping of bodies to form dynamic, geometric structures and astonishing patterns.

Tchaikovsky’s instantly familiar music will usher in the city’s iconic holiday performances as the Atlanta Ballet presents its signature production of The Nutcracker December 6-27, 2025, under the artistic direction of Gennadi Nedvigin. As one of the most anticipated performances in its repertoire, the company will deliver the Christmas season tradition for 20 mainstage performances. Award-winning choreographer Yuri Possokhov reimagined the classical ballet seven years ago exclusively for Atlanta Ballet with intricately designed costumes, larger-than-life sets, advanced lighting and state-of-the-art video projections. As the grandest production of The Nutcracker ballet in the Southeast, the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra will perform the Tchaikovsky score, bringing the beautiful and intricate dance work to life. Atlanta Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker has been lauded as one of the most technically advanced versions of the holiday classic, transporting audiences to a charming yuletide German city for its whimsical story involving an unexpected gift, a mysterious journey and two acts of enchantment.

Atlanta Ballet will also present an abridged version of The Nutcracker for four Kids In Step shows, exposing thousands of additional community children to the magic of dance. Dates for these shows are December 9, 10, 11 and 16.

In the new year, the timeless romantic tale, Giselle, returns to stage from February 13 – 15, 2026 after it was last performed by Atlanta Ballet in 2022. Staged by Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin based on a revision of Marius Petipa after Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, and set to Adolphe Adam’s arrangement, the ballet follows the story of the beautiful village girl, Giselle, who is betrayed by her true love, Albrecht, and dies from a broken heart. Forest spirits haunt Albrecht as revenge for his wrongdoing until Giselle saves him from a grim fate. Giselle is one of ballet’s iconic romantic ghost stories, known for its female heroine and for having one of the most famous and challenging scenes across all ballet works.

The season’s family ballet Snow White, performed by Atlanta Ballet 2 March 28-29, 2026, features all the fairy tale enchantment and merriment of the beloved classic in a one-hour format plus intermission, with narration suitable for under-12 audiences as an ideal introduction to ballet. In this version choreographed by Bruce Wells, audiences will enjoy following the young heroine and her prince as they outwit the schemes of the Evil Queen. This family ballet will be offered in four mainstage performances plus two Kids in Step community presentations.

On April 3-5, 2026, Atlanta Ballet will debut a Mixed Repertory, featuring Christopher Wheeldon’s shimmering, swirling and colorful ballet, Within The Golden Hour, alongside a parade of short works: a world premiere by Yuri Possokhov with additional excerpts from his ballet Swimmer, and Aria by Val Caniparoli. The program will also include a world premiere by Choreographer-in-Residence Claudia Schreier. Within the Golden Hour is a one-act contemporary ballet known for fluid corps patterns, quirky duets and a celebratory finale, accompanied by the rhythmic patterns of Ezio Bosso and Antonio Vivaldi’s lush score. The Mixed Rep will be presented in four performances over its spring weekend.

Frida Kahlo famously said, “Painting completed my life,” and it’s only fitting a work about this renowned artist will complete this exciting season. Following the triumphant presentation of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon in 2024, which Atlanta Ballet co-commissioned and presented its North American premiere, Lopez Ochoa’s masterful storytelling returns to Atlanta with her new work: Frida, exploring the life and loves of acclaimed Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo. This full-length ballet, presented in four performances May 8-10, 2026, will delve into the story of a fierce artistic and cultural icon through the colorful and evocative imagery of her paintings. The production is emotional, passionate and introspective. Frida is brought to life through the dynamic choreography of Ochoa, the musical stylings of Peter Salem performed live by the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra and in artistic collaboration withNancy Meckler.

