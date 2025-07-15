Elisha Johnson new Mission Advancement Officer for Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta

Smyrna-headquartered Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta announced that Elisha Johnson has been appointed to the role of Mission Advancement Officer for the affiliate.

Johnson comes to Cobb County from the Habitat for Humanity affiliate of Lee and Hendry counties in Fort Myers, Florida, where she served as Vice President of Resource Development.

According to the press release:

Elisha has served in leadership roles with Habitat for more than 10 years advancing housing initiatives, donor development, and operational excellence. She has a proven track record of raising more than $7 million in support, championing affordable housing solutions, and guiding high-performing teams to deliver results for Habitat’s mission.

“Elisha has an unwavering passion for Habitat’s mission and an exceptional track record in strategic philanthropic fundraising,” says Kyle Huhtanen, CEO and Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “Her leadership and expertise will be a powerful catalyst for growth, significantly elevating our ability to serve families and build stronger communities.”

About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta

