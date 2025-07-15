Cobb Juvenile Court administrator Adophus Graves receives national award

Cobb Juvenile Court Administrator Adophus Graves recently received the Exemplary Leadership in Youth Justice Award from the National Resource Center for the Transformation of Youth Justice, also known as the Robert F. Kennedy National Resource Center for Juvenile Justice.

According to the news release on the Cobb County website:

The Exemplary Leadership in Youth Justice Award recognizes a distinguished agency leader who goes beyond expectations to create inclusive, supportive environments where youth, families, and staff alike are empowered to thrive. Honorees are visionary changemakers—leaders who not only navigate the complexities of the justice system but actively transform it through accountability, advocacy, and forward-thinking solutions.

The news release describes Graves’s role in juvenile court as follows: “In his current role in Cobb County, Mr. Graves oversees all non-judicial operations, including fiscal management, strategic planning, and staff performance, guiding the court toward excellence through integrity and innovation.”

Graves is very active in the youth justice field, and serves on the Georgia Juvenile Justice State Advisory Group and is a member of national and state-level organizations, including the Juvenile Court Association of Georgia, National Association of Court Managers, American Probation and Parole Association, National Criminal Justice Association, and American Corrections Association.

He received a B.A. in Sociology from Morehouse College and an M.S. in Criminal Justice from Liberty University.

His biography on the Transformation of Youth Justice Practice Network describes his background and work as follows:

Adolphus Graves, MS, currently serves as the Court Administrator for the Cobb County Juvenile Court. Prior to his current role, he was the Chief Probation Officer for Fulton County Juvenile Court, which encompasses the City of Atlanta and all other municipalities within the county’s geographical boundaries. Adolphus is a committed public servant with over 15 years of supervisory experience in Juvenile Court and Probation Service arenas. Over the years, he has received numerous executive and organizational leadership awards for his efforts as a dedicated public servant. He is appointed to Georgia’s Juvenile Justice State Advisory Group and is an active member of numerous committees and advisory boards in communities throughout the state. Adolphus is deeply committed to contributing to the overall efficiency of Juvenile and Criminal Justice systems across the nation. He consistently promotes organizational adherence to evidence-based principles and multisystem integration efforts that include maximizing community stakeholder engagement. He is also proud to serve as an Adjunct Professor in the Criminal Justice Department at American Intercontinental University – Atlanta Campus. Adolphus holds a B.A. in Sociology with a Criminal Justice concentration from Morehouse College and a M.S. in Criminal Justice with a Public Administration concentration from Liberty University. He is a devoted husband and proud father of four wonderful children.

“Adolphus represents the very best of what youth justice leadership should be,” said Presiding Judge Amber Patterson. “His vision and tireless dedication have impacted countless lives and helped shape a more compassionate and effective justice system.”

To read more about Adolphus Graves and the award, follow this link to the news release on the Cobb County website.

To read more of our coverage of Cobb County courts, follow this link.