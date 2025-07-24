Austell toddler critically injured in driveway accident

By Mark Woolsey

A GoFundMe has been started for a toddler badly injured in a July 17 accident in Austell.

Iris Noelle was hurt when her mother, identified on public Facebook pages as 29-year-old Christen Wilson, was backing out of a driveway in the 62 hundred block of Humphries Hill Road. Three passengers were in the car: a 54-year-old male and two juveniles.

Cobb County Police say the mother didn’t realize the child was outside her Dodge Durango and backed over her, resulting in critical injuries.

The toddler was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at Scottish Rite. The GoFundMe page says she is in a medically induced coma. As of early Thursday, the online appeal had raised almost four thousand dollars for the girl’s medical care and the family’s expenses.

Authorities say anyone with direct knowledge of the accident is being asked to call Cobb County Police.