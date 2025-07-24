Client Awards Night at The Center for Family Resources Highlights Accomplishments

PHOTO: Staff from The CFR & Cobb County Magistrate’s Court (courtesy of the Center for Family Resources)

The Center for Family Resources submitted the following article:

In early July, The Center for Family Resources proudly hosted its bi-annual Client Achievement Awards Night, honoring the remarkable journeys of the families it serves. For 65 years, the organization has empowered clients who face homelessness and food insecurity to change the trajectory of their lives through comprehensive wraparound programs. This celebratory evening brought together clients, staff, partners, and community members to spotlight stories of resilience, transformation, and unwavering strength.

According to The CFR’s 2024 Annual Impact Report, the organization has made measurable strides for families:

· 32 households secured employment

· 481 individuals obtained stable housing

· 2,275 people served through our choice pantry

· 8,860 people received vital services through our programs

These outcomes reflect The CFR’s ongoing commitment to helping families overcome crisis and move toward long-term stability. The focus remains on equipping individuals with the tools, skills, and guidance they need to take charge of their future with programs that teach financial literacy, savings, and employment skills.

A highlight of the evening was a heartfelt speech from Kelley Scott, who shared her story “not as a statistic, but as a testimony.” After facing profound loss and relocating to Georgia with her young son, she found herself struggling, until connecting with The CFR. Through their short-term housing program, she gained stability, found meaningful work, and began writing again.

In February, she and her son moved into permanent housing. By April, she had published her first book, titled It Doesn’t End Here.

“I went from homeless and heartbroken to published and purpose-filled,” she said. “Your pain is real, but your purpose is far greater.”

Her journey, and those of many others, served as an inspiring reminder of the transformative impact of compassion, community, and support. To learn more about how The CFR helps to keep children housed one family at a time, visit https://TheCFR.org. To help ensure that The CFR’s wrap-around programs that foster long-term stability can continue, visit https://TheCFR.org/ways-to-give/.