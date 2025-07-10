Budweiser Clydesdales to appear in Smyrna in conjunction with All-Star Game

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance in Smyrna Friday, in conjunction with the Major League Baseball All-Star game on July 15.

The massive draught animals will be delivering brewery-fresh beer from the company’s plant in Cartersville to establishments in the Smyrna Market Village area, and will also parade on a several-block route centering on downtown. The delivery/parade begins at 4 p.m.

The horses have been a part of St. Louis -based Anheuser-Busch company’s identity for more than 80 years and have appeared at numerous pro sports events, in Super Bowl commercials, and at fairs, festivals and parades for decades.

Those wishing to view the eight-horse team are asked to be in place by 3:45 p.m. The parade will also lead to some temporary street closures beginning at about 3:30.For a detailed look at the parade route, see the map below.