Cobb County gets ready for the MLB All-Star Game

Cobb County officials seem hopeful that extensive preparations begun months ago will result in a smooth, safe time for the tens of thousands who will pour into the area for the July 15 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Truist Park.

“We’ve been working hard this past year to make sure people coming to Cobb have a fun experience and also a safe experience,” said County Manager Jackie McMorris at a news conference Wednesday which discussed planning for the event.

Carl Crumbley, Cobb County Fire Deputy Chief served as facilitator for the All-Star week planning working with Cobb’s Emergency Management Agency.

“Our planning started with a couple of meetings before we went out and shadowed Arlington(Texas,site of the 2024 game),” he said. “We got to see how they prepared. We had 12 meetings scheduled after we returned, with the final meeting two weeks ago.”

He says the combined group staged table top exercises covering public safety and weather scenarios, First responder training was also stepped up.

“We’re (now) just tying up some loose ends,” he said.

Also in line with the overarching safety theme,Cobb County Public Safety Director Michael Register said “as far as police and law enforcement are concerned it’ll be a combination of local, state and federal and we have increased our presence here.”

He cited the involvement of such agencies as the Federal Aviation Administration, the FBI, the GBI and the Georgia State Patrol.

Traffic is another consideration, said Cobb DOT Director Drew Ressler said they will do the same stadium-area road closings as they would for a regular Braves game, with staff on site and making adjustments to traffic signals on a real-time basis. In addition he says traffic control crews will be out with “boots on the ground” to make modifications as needed.

“The major difference will just be the number of events happening.” he said.

The game will draw 41 thousand inside the Truist said Register, along with ten to 20 thousand others without tickets outside the park thronging the Battery and the Capital One All-Star Village at the Galleria. Some observers think the Capital One attraction could easily draw tens of thousands of people on its own during several days leading up to the game.

Signage for those, particularly out-of-towners, trying to make it to Truist has also been accounted for, according to officials. Raessler says a partnership with the Cumberland Community Improvement District has resulted in extra signage on arterial streets leading to the stadium along with the Cobb Pedestrian Bridge.

Those not inclined to puzzling out the route to Trust themselves are being urged to take mass transit, with CobbLinc providing access for the price of $2.50. and connecting with MARTA in midtown.

And officials are stressing that those heading to the park and the surrounding area stay mindful of the mid-July heat.

“Please hydrate,” said Crumbley. “It’s a family event so if you bring small children, make sure you keep them covered. Bring plenty of fluids for them as well.”.

He says medical provider teams will be working in tandem with Metro Atlanta Ambulance and Cobb County Fire, and with other departments that they have mutual aid agreements with.

“We’ve worked with them for first aid stations and watering stations,” said Crumbley.

Those needing additional information can go to cobbcounty.gov