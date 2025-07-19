Georgia Symphony Names Rebecca Strojan Weaver Board Chair for 75th Diamond Season

Photo of Rebecca Weaver courtesy of GSO

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra distributed the following announcement of the appointment of a new board chair for its diamond anniversary season, and of the contract extension for Musical Director and Conductor Timothy Verville :

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) board of directors has announced the appointment of Rebecca Strojan Weaver to serve as board chair, effective July 1, 2025. Weaver, who joined the board in early 2024, is a consultant and change leader with Collective Insights and proud Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra (GYSO) parent. She succeeds Michael Knowles, senior vice president and senior relationship manager with Fifth Third Bank as part of a planned transition.

Weaver credits her lifelong involvement with music for shaping who she is, and she believes passionately in the power of music to inspire, educate and unite communities. “I’m honored to carry forward the rich tradition of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and support the educational excellence of the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra. Music connects me to my family’s past and future—it’s a thread that ties generations together. I believe in the transformative power of music—not only as an art form, but as a vital force in education and in building stronger, more connected communities. I want to help shape a future where music continues to thrive, inspire, educate and unite,” she said.

Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville Accepts Two-Year Contract Extension

This is a thrilling time for the organization as it embarks on the Symphony’s 75th anniversary season and the 20th anniversary season for GYSO. Timothy Verville, DMA, who will celebrate his 10th anniversary as the GSO’s music director and conductor this season, has accepted a two-year contract extension from the board of directors—ensuring his continued leadership through the 2026-2027 concert season.

In his view, said Verville, “The past nine years have brought many highs and lows—from the depths of the pandemic to the shared joy of sold-out performances. We’ve navigated them together through the dedicated, collective work of our musicians, administration and board. I couldn’t imagine a better place to be or a more meaningful way to serve this wonderful community than through the power of music.”

Alongside the dedicated board and talented staff, Weaver and Verville are pleased to serve the GSO in this milestone year and beyond – building on its legacy, championing music and music education as a vital part of our cultural fabric and shaping a vibrant future for the next generation of musicians and music lovers in the metro community.

For more information about upcoming 2025-2026 season performances and season subscriptions, visit www.georgiasymphony.org.