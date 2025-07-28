Keegan’s Irish Pub now open in downtown Acworth

Downton Acworth’s dining scene has gained a new player.

Friday marked a ribbon-cutting for Keegan’s Irish Pub, 4815A South Main, which opened earlier this month. Mayor Tommy Allegood and a few dozen other city officials and business community representatives attended.

The Northside mainstay (it also has locations in Kennesaw and Woodstock) offers a slate of burgers, wings, salads and sandwiches plus such nods to the old sod as fish and chips, bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie.

A fully stocked bar is also front and center with, of course, Guinness on tap (among a number of others).

In addition to what its website calls “old world” indoor pub décor, patio dining is available.

The newly-opened spot’s website says it’s open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.