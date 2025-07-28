Report and photos from Powder Springs Back to School Bash

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Powder Springs Back to School Bash:

The Powder Springs Back to School Bash at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center was a fantastic opportunity for students to attain book bags filled with school supplies. Additionally, several organizations were on hand to ensure students had no issues with eyesight, hearing, or other factors that could affect their learning. A big thanks goes out to these organizations and the Powder Springs Community Taskforce for their hard work in organizing this wonderful event.