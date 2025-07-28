Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, July 28, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, July 28, 2025, with a high near 95 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to hot and humid conditions that will continue in north and central Georgia today. Peak heat indices in the 103 to 112 degree range area are expected between 11 a.m and 8 p.m today.

Isolated thunderstorms will also occur in Georgia this afternoon. A couple of storms may be on the stronger side with frequent lightning and peak wind gusts near 40 mph.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 103. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High temp Low temp Avg temp Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-06-01 81 62 71.5 -3.6 0 2025-06-02 86 63 74.5 -0.9 0 2025-06-03 87 68 77.5 1.9 0 2025-06-04 80 68 74 -1.8 0.24 2025-06-05 83 68 75.5 -0.5 0.02 2025-06-06 90 70 80 3.8 T 2025-06-07 91 71 81 4.6 0.07 2025-06-08 83 70 76.5 -0.1 0.04 2025-06-09 84 70 77 0.2 0.11 2025-06-10 86 70 78 1 0.1 2025-06-11 87 69 78 0.8 0.01 2025-06-12 89 72 80.5 3.1 1.56 2025-06-13 88 72 80 2.4 0.1 2025-06-14 89 71 80 2.3 0.22 2025-06-15 89 70 79.5 1.6 0 2025-06-16 89 73 81 2.9 T 2025-06-17 90 71 80.5 2.2 0.09 2025-06-18 90 71 80.5 2.1 0.02 2025-06-19 86 70 78 -0.6 0.32 2025-06-20 90 68 79 0.3 0 2025-06-21 92 72 82 3.1 0 2025-06-22 93 76 84.5 5.5 0 2025-06-23 94 76 85 5.8 0 2025-06-24 95 77 86 6.7 0 2025-06-25 96 73 84.5 5.1 T 2025-06-26 92 72 82 2.4 T 2025-06-27 92 71 81.5 1.8 0.95 2025-06-28 91 70 80.5 0.7 0.15 2025-06-29 89 71 80 0.1 0.36 2025-06-30 89 72 80.5 0.5 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”