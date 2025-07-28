Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 18 to July 24

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 3372 CANTON RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3113
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001059
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025
FAMILY WINGS AND PHILLY
- 2754 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003587
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025
SMOOTHIE KING #1388
- 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 119 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004702
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025
PAIGE’S BISTRO
- 2523 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3541
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005374
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025
GREAT GREEK, THE
- 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 140 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005703
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025
CELEBRATION VILLAGE ACWORTH – FOOD
- 4460 CELEBRATION BLVD ACWORTH, GA 30101-1105
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005770
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025
CHOPPED KENNESAW
- 3060 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6587
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006775
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025
!!APPLEBEE’S #88049
- 2728 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007039
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025
FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS
- 1360 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5001
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002430
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
PANDA EXPRESS #2726
- 1380 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5001
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002362
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
CAPTAIN D’S #3634
- 3439 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-4172
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1096C
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
BUFFALO WILD WINGS #87
- 125 BARRETT PKWY STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10640C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
SUBWAY #11554
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5625
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
HILTON ATLANTA/MARIETTA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER – FOOD
- 500 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4296
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
J & J FISH AND CHICKEN
- 688 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3630
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006302
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
SHAH’S HALAL FOOD
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 220 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006322
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
!!CAPRICHITOS SWEET ANTOJITOS
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 206 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006529
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
!!LITTLE CAESARS
- 925 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 19A MABLETON, GA 30126-9515
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007072
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
!!LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE
- 2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007086
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 2005 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4523
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6791
- Last Inspection Score: 68
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025
ART AND FOOD / GCSS
- 1395 S MARIETTA PKWY BLDG 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001122
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025
KUNG FU TEA
- 2505 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY NW STE 115 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003565
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025
4 SEASON WINGS
- 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 60 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3368
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004751
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025
EGGROLL BOYZ
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY STE 6 MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006297
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025
TODO FRITO MARIETTA
- 749 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2817
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006301
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025
ONE KOREAN BISTRO
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY UNIT 101 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006476
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025
!!CRANES COFFEE
- 3960 SOUTHSIDE DR STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006585
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001891
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025
SARAH JEANS ICE CREAM
- 109 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18153
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025
STARBUCKS COFFEE #18951
- 30 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000890
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025
EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS #3159
- 2460 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 170 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5038
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5224
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025
CHICK-FIL-A AT VININGS #1998
- 2485 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6132
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18287C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025
PIE BAR
- 60 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004479
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025
MICHOACANA GOURMET
- 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 126 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005295
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025
COMPLETOS BURGER
- 2852 DELK RD SE STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6378
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006163
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025
SULLY’S STEAMERS OF MARIETTA
- 50 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006952
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025
ARBY’S #8041
- 3319 N COBB PKWY ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21457C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2025
JR CRICKETS
- 1854 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-3323
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005253
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2025
MANGIAMO RISTAURANTE & PIZZERIA
- 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006509
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2025
A1 WINGS
- 1690 POWDERS SPRINGS RD SW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006811
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2025
