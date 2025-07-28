Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 18 to July 24

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

3372 CANTON RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3113

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001059

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025

FAMILY WINGS AND PHILLY

2754 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003587

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025

SMOOTHIE KING #1388

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 119 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004702

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025

PAIGE’S BISTRO

2523 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3541

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005374

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025

GREAT GREEK, THE

3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 140 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005703

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025

CELEBRATION VILLAGE ACWORTH – FOOD

4460 CELEBRATION BLVD ACWORTH, GA 30101-1105

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005770

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025

CHOPPED KENNESAW

3060 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6587

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006775

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025

!!APPLEBEE’S #88049

2728 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007039

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2025

FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

1360 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5001

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002430

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

PANDA EXPRESS #2726

1380 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5001

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002362

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

CAPTAIN D’S #3634

3439 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-4172

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1096C

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

BUFFALO WILD WINGS #87

125 BARRETT PKWY STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10640C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

SUBWAY #11554

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5625

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

HILTON ATLANTA/MARIETTA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER – FOOD

500 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4296

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

J & J FISH AND CHICKEN

688 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3630

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006302

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

SHAH’S HALAL FOOD

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 220 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006322

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

!!CAPRICHITOS SWEET ANTOJITOS

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 206 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006529

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

!!LITTLE CAESARS

925 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 19A MABLETON, GA 30126-9515

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007072

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

!!LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE

2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007086

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2025

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

2005 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4523

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6791

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025

ART AND FOOD / GCSS

1395 S MARIETTA PKWY BLDG 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001122

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025

KUNG FU TEA

2505 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY NW STE 115 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003565

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025

4 SEASON WINGS

2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 60 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3368

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004751

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025

EGGROLL BOYZ

68 N MARIETTA PKWY STE 6 MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006297

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025

TODO FRITO MARIETTA

749 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2817

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006301

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025

ONE KOREAN BISTRO

68 N MARIETTA PKWY UNIT 101 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006476

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025

!!CRANES COFFEE

3960 SOUTHSIDE DR STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006585

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2025

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001891

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025

SARAH JEANS ICE CREAM

109 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18153

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #18951

30 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000890

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025

EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS #3159

2460 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 170 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5038

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5224

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025

CHICK-FIL-A AT VININGS #1998

2485 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6132

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18287C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025

PIE BAR

60 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004479

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025

MICHOACANA GOURMET

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 126 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005295

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025

COMPLETOS BURGER

2852 DELK RD SE STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6378

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006163

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025

SULLY’S STEAMERS OF MARIETTA

50 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006952

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2025

ARBY’S #8041

3319 N COBB PKWY ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21457C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2025

JR CRICKETS

1854 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-3323

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005253

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2025

MANGIAMO RISTAURANTE & PIZZERIA

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006509

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2025

A1 WINGS