Report and photos from Mableton Back to School BBQ

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Mableton Back to School BBQ.

Kudos to the Mableton Pastors Collective, Cobb County Sheriff’s Department, and HOPE Family Resource Center for pulling off an epic event.

Participants were treated to awesome entertainment, book bags bursting with school supplies, and delicious food including hot dogs, popcorn, Willie B’s side dishes, and lots of drinks.

The Mableton Supermarket’s grand opening was a real bash, complete with complimentary tacos and discounted groceries. A huge thanks to local church bands and DJ Que for the beautiful music.



Judging by the smiles, the event was a resounding success!