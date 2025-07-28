Heat advisory in effect for metro Atlanta Monday; up to 109 F heat index expected

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Monday, July 28, 2025. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The heat index is expect to reach a scorching 105 to 109 degrees F.

What is in the heat advisory?

Here is an excerpt from the heat advisory:

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central, northwest, and west central

Georgia.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Meriwether, Murray, North Fulton, Paulding, Polk, South Fulton, Troup, Walker, Whitfield

Including the cities of:

Atlanta, Bremen, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Cumming, Dalton, Dallas, Decatur, Douglasville, East Point, Fort Oglethorpe, Franklin, Gainesville, LaFayette, Lawrenceville, Manchester, Marietta, Newnan, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Rome, Summerville, Trenton, West Point, Woodstock

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website:

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

