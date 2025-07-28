Report with photos from the Pearson Middle School Back To School Book Bag Giveaway and Health Fair

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Pearson Middle School Back To School Book Bag Giveaway and Health Fair:

Pearson Middle School hosted the Braves Foundation and Chick-Fil-A’s Back To School Book Bag Giveaway and Health Fair, successfully distributing over 800 book bags full of school supplies to students preparing for the upcoming school year.

Additionally, Lions Clubs from across Cobb County conducted nearly 200 vision screenings, while Summitt Pediatrics offered hearing and other tests. Families received complimentary haircuts, hygiene items, and diapers, resulting in a large turnout and numerous smiling faces.