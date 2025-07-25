Report and photos from Keep Cobb Beautiful Annual Teen Recycled Craft Competition

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos from the Keep Cobb Beautiful Annual Teen Recycled Craft Competition.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful Annual Teen Recycled Craft Competition, held at Switzer Library in Marietta, showcased the creative potential of the next generation. A panel of judges from the Cobb County School system, Keep Cobb

Beautiful staff, and the Lions Club rigorously evaluated the submissions, reflecting their exceptional quality. The winning entries demonstrated remarkable skill in transforming recycled materials into visually appealing and functional pieces. Notably, the event celebrated every participant as a winner, with all 70 students receiving giveaways, highlighting the collective achievement. We extend our gratitude to Switzer Library for their outstanding contribution.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.