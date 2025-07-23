South Cobb Lions take a trip to the 107th Lions Club Convention

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following article, with tons of photos, about the trip by Cobb Lions to the Lions Club Convention:

The 107th Annual Lions Club Convention in Orlando, FL proved to be an informative, engaging, and enlightening experience for the fourteen Lions from Cobb County who joined Georgia’s eighty-member delegation at this distinguished event. Over 10,000 Lions from 121 countries—including participants from China, Russia, Brazil, and Australia—were in attendance. To facilitate communication, translator headphones were provided for non-English-speaking attendees.

The convention operated efficiently, with expedited registration and an exhibition hall featuring vendors such as America’s VetDogs, Haitians Vision Project, Cookies For Kid’s Cancer, Camp Sweet Life for children with Type 1 Diabetes, PlusOptix, Dogs Inc., and various other Lions-supported initiatives. Four stages strategically positioned in the expansive exhibition hall offered ongoing presentations and workshops tailored to members’ interests; these included LCI Portal Training and sessions focused on membership growth. Additionally, numerous service projects were available, including off-site visits to food kitchens and homeless shelters, further exemplifying the Lions’ commitment to community service.

The International Parade, starting at 8 AM and concluding before noon to avoid the heat, was a central part of the event for attendees. Delegates from all 121 countries participated, wearing uniforms and costumes representative of their home nations. Each group carried banners and flags displaying their national identity. Additionally, there was significant campaigning related to the upcoming officer elections. The large participation from India, Australia, and the U.S. contributed to the election of their candidates for the new term.

Each morning, large crowds attended Plenary Sessions to hear annual updates from the administration, prominent speakers like Michael Phelps and Disney representatives, award presentations, and election results. The Flag Ceremony showcased flags from all participating countries with visual displays of their locations on the maps. Evenings featured global music and dance performances. The convention concluded with an inspiring address by incoming International President A.P. Singh of India.

For many members of the Cobb County Lions, this event marked their first convention experience. Participants consistently described the occasion as highly rewarding and motivational. Attendees noted that everyone they encountered was welcoming and friendly. Orlando truly reflected an atmosphere of hospitality throughout the five days. Recognition is due to the Lions volunteers from across Florida and South Georgia for their exemplary efforts in hosting this wonderful event. Many of us will be attending the next U.S. International Convention in Washington DC in 2027.

Photo galleries from the convention