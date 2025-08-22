A two-vehicle collision in West Cobb left one person dead and another injured

By Mark Woolsey

A two-vehicle collision in West Cobb left one person dead and another hurt.

Police say a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by 21-year-old Kristen Royster of Powder Springs collided with a 2018 Chevy Silverado operated by Temple Reed, 30, of Dallas.

The two vehicles slammed together at the intersection of Mars Hill Road and Hadaway Road, with the front of the Silverado hitting the side of the Nissan. Both vehicles wound up on the shoulder. Police say Royster was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver, while injured, declined medical attention.

Cobb Police say anyone with additional information about the case should call the Cobb STEP (traffic unit) at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.