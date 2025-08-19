Arrest made in 2024 Cobb homicide

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County police think the culprits in a 2024 homicide have been caught.

Curtis Coleman, 43, of Powder Springs, was found shot to death in a car in the 22 hundred block of Powers Ferry Road, near I-285, on March 21 of last year.

A Cobb police spokesman says 21 and 23-year-old suspects arrested “without significant incident” in Pennsylvania by U.S. Marshals are awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Both are charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

Authorities say that Coleman was found dead in the parking lot of an extended stay hotel. Media reports at the time said he was struck by gunfire shortly after being flagged down. Cobb Police also said at the time that the crime appeared random.

There’s been no word on a motive.

