Homicide victim found in vehicle on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide discovered yesterday by officers responding to an injured person call.

Curtis Coleman, 43, of Powder Springs was found in the 2200 block of Powers Ferry Road, dead with a gunshot wound after Cobb County Police Officers responded to reports of an injured individual inside a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

Next of kin has been notified.

Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.